Thomson Oath Pro TV Review: Yet Another Budget Friendly Smart TV

Thomson Oath Pro Android TV: Design

We got to use the 43-inch Thomson Oath Pro TV variant. The design is identical on all the models. The big high-resolution display is complemented here by a slim-bezel profile.

The design isn't something which will make your heads turn instant; rather it's more on the subtle side. The bottom has slightly thick Rose coloured strip which gives a distinct touch the overall bland look this TV has. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the company has taken a minimalist approach to this new smart TV lineup.

Overall, the TV offers a slim profile and will look decent when mounted or kept on any surface in your room. Speaking of the build quality, the company seems to have used a decent set of materials to manufacture this product. While it's not robust of all materials, it is good enough and you won't get any cheap plastic feel.

Thomson Oath Pro Android TV: Display And Audio Experience

Now coming to the display, Thomson has used an IPS LCD display panel across the entire Oath Pro TV lineup. Speaking of the specifications, the Oath Pro TV comes with an Ultra-HD resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels resolution. Additionally, the smart TV comes with Dolby Vision and HDR support for an enhanced visual experience.

Though the device comes with UHD resolution, it streams 1080p videos on YouTube. This will come as a bummer for most of you. The picture quality is decent and you will survive binging shows on your favourite OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. What's another missing feature here is the display settings. You can't make changes as per your requirements.

The audio department is a bit of a letdown. The audio doesn't deliver enough punch to fill up the entire room. It is more on the stereophonic side. You can select the different audio from Cinema, Sports, Music, and others. We would have loved if the audio delivered a bit more of thump.

Thomson Oath Pro TV: Hardware And Software

The Thomson Oath Pro smart TV is driven by a quad-core processor which is accompanied by 1.75GB RAM. It has an onboard storage space of 8GB. It isn't the fastest booting Android smart TV, but isn't a sluggish one as well. The stock Android UI it offers gives it a cleaner look. You won't find it a task to use the features and options available on the screen.

The TV has multiple third-party apps pre-installed. The popular ones are Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Videos. Moreover, the TV also has Google Play support, so, you can download compatible apps with the TV online.

Thomson Oath Pro TV: Connectivity Features And Remote

The Thomson Oath Pro TV comes with both HDMI and USB ports connectivity options. Additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. We tried pairing multiple audio accessories with the TV and were able to do that successfully.

In fact, the TV's remote is also paired with the TV at the same time when other audio devices are paired. Multiple device connectivity isn't an issue here. Additionally, the handset offers Google Assistant support. You can give voice commands via the dedicated button on the remote.

Speaking of which, the TV comes with an RF remote which has multiple dedicated buttons for third-party apps. Amongst the hotkeys, the device offers Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and also the Google Assistant keys. The remote functionality is to the point.

Thomson Oath Pro TV: Is It A Good Buy?

The Thomson Oath Pro TV is a decent Android smart TV with all the useful features. The HDR display delivers a decent viewing experience, but the audio is what you might not be impressed with. It is a decent Android TV when it comes to features and performance. At an asking price of Rs. 24,999, you get all the elements at place. But, don't expect a premium experience.