Just In
- 24 min ago Flipkart Offer Sale 2020: Up To 70% Discount And Offers On BoAt Airdopes
-
- 36 min ago Airtel Xstream App: How To Download And Install Airtel Xstream App On TVs And Laptops
- 46 min ago Tata Sky Ropes In Technicolor To Produce Set-Top Box in India
- 2 hrs ago Snack Video App: How To Download And Use Snack Video App?
Don't Miss
- Sports Heavyweight finishers collide at UFC APEX on September 5
- Movies Karanvir Bohra Announces Wife Teejay's Pregnancy With Cute Pics; Calls It Best Birthday Gift Ever
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Walkaround Video Released: Design Highlights Of The Compact-SUV
- News Who is Mahatma Ayyankali: The Dalit leader whom PM Modi praised today
- Lifestyle Sara Ali Khan Gives Festive Goals In Her Beautiful Pink Suit And Party Goals In Her Cute Red Dress
- Finance Milkbasket Plans IPO Launch Next Year
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In September 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Thomson Oath Pro TV Review: Yet Another Budget Friendly Smart TV
Just like mobile phones nowadays, TVs have also become smarter. Smart TVs and smart home accessories are taking up space inside our houses. And of late, the television makers are focusing more on smarter TV user experience. We have multiple brands in India that have Android smart TVs under their portfolios. Thomson is one such brand which has been presenting us with affordable yet feature-packed Android TVs.
- Affordable price tag
- Up to three different screen sizes to select from
- Google Assistant and Google Play support
- RF remote with dedicated hotkeys
- Plays 1080p videos on YouTube despite HDR support
- Average audio quality
The latest entrant is the Oath Pro Smart TV series. Launched in three different panel sizes, the new TVs come with 4K HDR screen resolution and equipped with features like Google Assistant support, internet and Bluetooth connectivity, third-party app support, and RF remote control. You can get the 43-inch variant at a price of Rs. 24,999, while the 55-inch model can be purchased at Rs. 32,999.
There is a bigger 65-inch variant which is priced at Rs. 52,999. You can buy any of the models online via Flipkart. But, wouldn't you like to know the in and outs before you invest your money. In this article, we are sharing our feedback on the Thomson Oath Pro TV's performance and user experience based on daily usage.
Thomson Oath Pro Android TV: Design
We got to use the 43-inch Thomson Oath Pro TV variant. The design is identical on all the models. The big high-resolution display is complemented here by a slim-bezel profile.
The design isn't something which will make your heads turn instant; rather it's more on the subtle side. The bottom has slightly thick Rose coloured strip which gives a distinct touch the overall bland look this TV has. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the company has taken a minimalist approach to this new smart TV lineup.
Overall, the TV offers a slim profile and will look decent when mounted or kept on any surface in your room. Speaking of the build quality, the company seems to have used a decent set of materials to manufacture this product. While it's not robust of all materials, it is good enough and you won't get any cheap plastic feel.
Thomson Oath Pro Android TV: Display And Audio Experience
Now coming to the display, Thomson has used an IPS LCD display panel across the entire Oath Pro TV lineup. Speaking of the specifications, the Oath Pro TV comes with an Ultra-HD resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels resolution. Additionally, the smart TV comes with Dolby Vision and HDR support for an enhanced visual experience.
Though the device comes with UHD resolution, it streams 1080p videos on YouTube. This will come as a bummer for most of you. The picture quality is decent and you will survive binging shows on your favourite OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. What's another missing feature here is the display settings. You can't make changes as per your requirements.
The audio department is a bit of a letdown. The audio doesn't deliver enough punch to fill up the entire room. It is more on the stereophonic side. You can select the different audio from Cinema, Sports, Music, and others. We would have loved if the audio delivered a bit more of thump.
Thomson Oath Pro TV: Hardware And Software
The Thomson Oath Pro smart TV is driven by a quad-core processor which is accompanied by 1.75GB RAM. It has an onboard storage space of 8GB. It isn't the fastest booting Android smart TV, but isn't a sluggish one as well. The stock Android UI it offers gives it a cleaner look. You won't find it a task to use the features and options available on the screen.
The TV has multiple third-party apps pre-installed. The popular ones are Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Videos. Moreover, the TV also has Google Play support, so, you can download compatible apps with the TV online.
Thomson Oath Pro TV: Connectivity Features And Remote
The Thomson Oath Pro TV comes with both HDMI and USB ports connectivity options. Additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. We tried pairing multiple audio accessories with the TV and were able to do that successfully.
In fact, the TV's remote is also paired with the TV at the same time when other audio devices are paired. Multiple device connectivity isn't an issue here. Additionally, the handset offers Google Assistant support. You can give voice commands via the dedicated button on the remote.
Speaking of which, the TV comes with an RF remote which has multiple dedicated buttons for third-party apps. Amongst the hotkeys, the device offers Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and also the Google Assistant keys. The remote functionality is to the point.
Thomson Oath Pro TV: Is It A Good Buy?
The Thomson Oath Pro TV is a decent Android smart TV with all the useful features. The HDR display delivers a decent viewing experience, but the audio is what you might not be impressed with. It is a decent Android TV when it comes to features and performance. At an asking price of Rs. 24,999, you get all the elements at place. But, don't expect a premium experience.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228