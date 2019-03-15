TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rafale Review: Docs Photocopied Minus Consent Affects Security Of Nation Says MoD Affidavit
- India Vs Australia, 5th ODI — Live Updates
- 2019 Ford Figo Facelift Variants In Details — Which Is The Best Model To Buy?
- BlackBerry Launches Wireless Charging Pad In India At Rs 2,499
- How To Apply For PAN Card Online Using Aadhaar?
- Pics Of Luka Chuppi’s Star Studded Success Party
- They Forgot To Tell Him About His Tumour
- Visit Dirang — The Abode Of Spectacular Natural Splendour
Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Android TV initial impressions: Bright and vivid 4K display at Rs 20,999
The Thomson 4K Android smart TV will be available starting 16th March in India and will be retailing for Rs 20,999.
Indian TV market has been prominently dominated by some big players such as Sony, Samsung, and LG. These companies along with some others have been popular amongst the masses even before the market saw the first smart TV. With the technology advancing, the competition has stiffened amongst the brands. Now, the market is flooded with options to choose from. While the aforementioned brands are still the most sought after ones in the premium smart TV segment, some other emerging brands are taking over the affordable smart TV segment.
Some of the new players in the market are Xiaomi, Thomson, TCL, and Sharp etc. While Xiaomi launched Mi TV 4A Pro in the Indian market recently, Thomson has launched UD9 40-inch 4K Android TV in the country. With the launch of the latest 4KUHD TV, Thomson is all set to disrupt the affordable smart TV segment in the country.
Thomson has collaborated with the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart for the sales and distribution of its latest 4K Android smart TV in the country. The Thomson 4K Android smart TV will be available starting 16th March in India. It will be retailing for Rs 20,999 which makes it the first smart TV to offer 40-inch 4K display panel at this price range. We were present at the launch event and got to use the TV for a brief period of time; this is our initial impressions of Thomson's latest 4K smart TV.
Design: Slightly thick bezels
Thomson has crafted the latest 40-inch 4KUHD TV using a plastic material which seems to be of average build quality. It is considerate considering the price point it is selling for offering a UHD resolution at the same time. The bezels surrounding the display are slightly thick; around 1 cm on top and slightly more on the chin. The Thomson logo is embedded at the center of the bottom panel. The smart TV is designed fairly, though there is still some room for improvements.
Ports: Three HDMI and two USB ports
All the ports are placed at the rear panel of the TV. The device comes with three HDMI, two USB ports and one Ethernet port for LAN connectivity. The ports for audio and video are also housed on the rear panel along with one 3.5mm audio jack for headphones connectivity.
Display: Bright and Vivid picture output
Thomson 40-inch 4KUHD TV as the name suggests offers 4K screen resolution. This allows it to deliver a clear, bright and colorful output. By configuring the display settings one can tweak the output as desired. The colors on the display appeared to be balanced with accurate detailing which is definitely going to enhance the viewing experience. The TV supports HDR technology which further enhances the image quality displayed on the TV. Moreover, the videos rendered at high resolution didn't have any noticeable lag in the frame rate.
Software and audio performance
The latest smart TV from Thomson runs on an Android version 7.0 Nougat and comes pre-installed with six third-party apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube etc. Besides, the TV supports 18 regional languages for easy user operability. The UI is neat and is easy to use. It comes with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support for internet connectivity, though, it does not have Bluetooth connectivity option. In terms of audio, the TV offers a loud and clear output. Besides, it comes with some predefined settings to modify the audio output as per requirements.
Verdict
Thomson's latest entry offers a premium display panel at an affordable price point which is the major highlight of this device. The 40-inch 4KUHD display offers some bright and vivid output which enhances the overall viewing experience. Though, the build quality is average, the TV makes up for it in the display department. We still need to test the TV thoroughly before giving any final verdict.