Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Android TV initial impressions: Bright and vivid 4K display at Rs 20,999

Design: Slightly thick bezels

Thomson has crafted the latest 40-inch 4KUHD TV using a plastic material which seems to be of average build quality. It is considerate considering the price point it is selling for offering a UHD resolution at the same time. The bezels surrounding the display are slightly thick; around 1 cm on top and slightly more on the chin. The Thomson logo is embedded at the center of the bottom panel. The smart TV is designed fairly, though there is still some room for improvements.

Ports: Three HDMI and two USB ports

All the ports are placed at the rear panel of the TV. The device comes with three HDMI, two USB ports and one Ethernet port for LAN connectivity. The ports for audio and video are also housed on the rear panel along with one 3.5mm audio jack for headphones connectivity.

Display: Bright and Vivid picture output

Thomson 40-inch 4KUHD TV as the name suggests offers 4K screen resolution. This allows it to deliver a clear, bright and colorful output. By configuring the display settings one can tweak the output as desired. The colors on the display appeared to be balanced with accurate detailing which is definitely going to enhance the viewing experience. The TV supports HDR technology which further enhances the image quality displayed on the TV. Moreover, the videos rendered at high resolution didn't have any noticeable lag in the frame rate.

Software and audio performance

The latest smart TV from Thomson runs on an Android version 7.0 Nougat and comes pre-installed with six third-party apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube etc. Besides, the TV supports 18 regional languages for easy user operability. The UI is neat and is easy to use. It comes with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support for internet connectivity, though, it does not have Bluetooth connectivity option. In terms of audio, the TV offers a loud and clear output. Besides, it comes with some predefined settings to modify the audio output as per requirements.

Verdict

Thomson's latest entry offers a premium display panel at an affordable price point which is the major highlight of this device. The 40-inch 4KUHD display offers some bright and vivid output which enhances the overall viewing experience. Though, the build quality is average, the TV makes up for it in the display department. We still need to test the TV thoroughly before giving any final verdict.