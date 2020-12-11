Treeview 43-Inch FHD+ Smart TV (IND4305ST) Review: Value For Money Option At A Budget

Design Is Quite Functional

Given that the Treeview 43-inch FHD+ smart TV is an affordable offering, it looks standard with a bezel-less design, which is getting into the mainstream of late. However, there is nothing too fancy about the smart TV's design. Almost all the affordable smart TVs priced under Rs. 30,000 have similar looks and durability standard. Though it might not be an aesthetic addition to you living room, it might not spoil the décor.

The 43-inch FHD+ panel is surrounded by slim bezels at the sides and top and a noticeable one at the bottom. It has a plastic body but it does look and feel sturdy. I chose to mount it on a table instead of wall mounting it and it did not feel flimsy like a few other budget offerings available out there.

Ample Input Options

The Treeview IND4305ST Smart TV has a slew of input options at the rear. The ports are positioned in such a way that these are easy to access. Well, there are two AV IN ports to connect the set-top box, two USB ports to connect a pen drive or other input devices, three HDMI ports, and a VGA port. Also, there is a LAN for internet connectivity and a 3.5mm audio port. Moreover, the TV also supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz band.

Given that there are ample HDMI ports on the TV, it is quite easy to connect multiple devices to it. I had connected the PS4 Pro with the smart TV and it appeared to be quite seamless to set it up. To sum it up, there appears to be no comprises when it comes to wireless connections and ports.

Display: Vibrant FHD+ Panel

As mentioned above, the 43-inch FHD+ smart TV from Treeview carries a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The viewing angle is 178-degree and it is a standard panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. As an affordable model, the Treeview TV lacks high-end features such as HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. However, the support for FHD+ resolution is an advantage as you can watch videos in high-resolution on the supported apps.

Performance Is Acceptable

Talking about the color reproduction capabilities, the Treeview 43-inch FHD+ smart TV comes with an impressive color reproduction. The screen is quite reflective but you can minimize the effect by tweaking the settings. Otherwise, you will not be disappointed with the visual experience given its price tag.

Also, the audio output from the smart TV isn't quite appealing and there are volume fluctuations that are quite disturbing. I teamed it up with a soundbar for good audio output. However, this shouldn't be a complaint as it is quite common to use a speaker system for additional audio performance.

The Treeview IND4305ST gets the power from a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1GHz. This processor is teamed up with Mali 400 GPU running at 500MHz. Also, there is 8GB of storage space and 1GB of RAM. The smart TV runs Android 9.0 without any additional customizations and is preinstalled with a slew of apps including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and a few others. Also, there is support to download many other apps from the app store.

I used various apps such as Gaana, VLC, Gmail, and a few others and these worked seamlessly. The navigation between apps and the choice of input source is quite smooth and I did not find any lag or app crash in this new Treeview offering. I also tried streaming content from a USB drive and it was quite smooth. This hardware and software combination makes the smart TV from Treeview boot in just a few seconds similar to many other budget TVs in this price point

Remote Could Be Improved

The remote control bundled with the Treeview IND4305ST has an ample collection of dedicated buttons. There are dedicated buttons to launch Netflix, YouTube, Play Store and Hotstar. Also, there is a cursor on the remove control but I didn't personally like this option as I still had to navigate by clicking the navigation keys.

Nevertheless, the Treeview 43-inch FHD+ smart TV comes with a slew of settings such as Picture settings and Sound settings including Standard, Dynamic, Soft, Vivid, and User. Though there are multiple settings, I couldn't find much difference between the various sound and picture modes.

Apart from these, there are buttons to Freeze and Zoom the content. There is an option to capture a screenshot of the content that is displayed on the screen. Also, there is an option to cast the content on your smartphone or any other device on the big screen with just a click on the remote.

To sum it up, the remove offers a good grip and it seems to be built to last. However, I did not like the build as it does not have a premium finish. The plastic buttons aren't appealing and I could hear a click sound on using the buttons.

How About After-Sales Service?

Well, Treeview claims to strive hard to give its users an immersive user experience. The company is already a leading brand in its home market and is known for offering high-quality technology products that hold value for money. When it comes to the after-sales service in India, Treeview has already set up over 600 authorized service centers across the country. So, if the sales is a pressing issue for you, then you can be assured that you can get it serviced via these authorized service centers near you.

Verdict

The Treeview IND4305ST smart TV is a fairly equipped FHD+ offering in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price category. It comes with a good visual performance and ample set of features, thereby offering a great value for money. However, there are some shortcomings as it misses out on premium features, which is acceptable as it is an affordable offering. Still, if you want to purchase a smart TV with HDR and Dolby Atmos, then there are quite a few options out there for you but you need to be ready to shell out a few extra thousands on these.