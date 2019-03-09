Truvison TW3262 LED TV review: A decent offering at Rs 13,990

Design

The Truvison LED TV comes with a Full HD display along with a resolution of 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 16:9. While looking at the design of the TV, one can notice that the company has managed to maintain the bezels as minimum as possible. Considering the price of the TV its has a really good design.

On the connectivity part, the Truvison TW3262 offers 2 USB port, audio-video outputs, 1 VGA output along with two HDMI ports. The TV also offers a 3.5mm audio output jack which you can connect with your home theatre or external speakers. With USB support you can also connect an external keyboard and plug-in a mouse to your TV, or you can access the content directly from a USB drive.

With HDMI port support you can connect the TV to your PC and laptops for a better viewing experience. Also, you can attach your gaming consoles like PS4 or Xbox One to the TV for gaming.

Software

On the software part, it doesn't have any Android version as it is not a smart TV. However, the user interface of the TV is very simple and anyone can get used to it very quickly. If you are gifting this TV to a senior citizen who doesn't want any smart feature on their TV then this is a good pick.

The Truvison TW3262 comes with a single remote which seems to be like a regular remote and have all the operations. It also comes with a dedicated HDMI button.

During my use, I have noticed that the remote works with a little lag of 2 seconds, which can be annoying for the users at some point. The remote response seems to be a bit slow during my use. Every time I was supposed to point towards the direction of the sensor of the TV to make it work properly.

Performance

I have tested the TV by connecting it with my computer and tried working on for a while. In that span of 30-40 minutes, I have realized that you can't work on a TV screen connecting it with your PC for a long time. Because, after a while, my eyes started hurting because of the bright screen. But the full HD videos performed really good on the Truvison TV.

Meanwhile, I have also tested the TV with a Pendrive apart from testing it on Youtube. The performance was pretty good and the image quality was sharp and bright. The color contrast of the display is good and considering the price of the device, it's worth the money. Still, I have tweaked some color setting to see the changes in quality.

Apart from all these, the Truvison TW3262 also sports built-in games which you can play for pass time. There is a total of four games including Boxman, Hitrat, Tetris, and Gobang. You can also attach Joysticks to play these games if you don't want to play it on the slow remort.

Verdict

The Truvison TW3262 is a very simple and impressive TV and considering the price the features are pretty good. The overall performance of the TV was decent but it is hard to recommend it over the likes of Xiaomi Mi TV 4A that offers smart functionality and Android support. However, if you are looking for a simple decent TV with not too many complicated options then you can purchase this piece of hardware.

But you still have some better options from other brands like Xiaomi and Daiwa in terms of screen resolution and video quality. As this TV doesn't come with the 4K resolution support. Xiaomi is offering Mi TV 4A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV for Rs 12,499. Thomson is offering 32M3277 32 inches LED HD-Ready TV for Rs 11,499.