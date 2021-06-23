Just In
Ubon Bass Boy SP-64 Wireless Speaker Review Pay For Looks, Not Audio
The portable audio speakers market has witnessed a significant boom in the last few years. Specifically, with the onset of smartphones, wireless audio accessories becoming the new hype. Several home-grown brands have ventured into this space in recent years. Ubon is one of such brand that has been manufacturing pocket-friendly digital accessories for Indian consumers. The latest offering by the company is the SP-64 Bass Boy portable speakers.
- Affordable price tag
- Good battery backup
- Dedicated TF card reader and USB support
- Average build quality
- Average audio performance
The Bass Boy speaker brings some handy features such as USB and TF card support, TWS function, and a loud audio signature. At Rs. 1,999 it comes as the most affordable Bluetooth speaker in the country. But, does it pack enough punch that makes it worth a buy? Let's find out:
Ubon Bass Boy SP-64: Design
We'll have to say that the Bass Boy is wrapped under funky skin. It has an all-plastic body that is not superior in quality cloaked with the designed cloth material. We would rather have appreciated engraved designs than this clothing approach. While the Bass Boy's skin appears trendy it doesn't seem to have a lasting built quality.
The media playback keys are on the top which has decent feedback. The top panel also has the USB port, an AUX port, a TF card slot, and a microUSB port for charging. The additional USB and TF card reader is a nice touch. Overall, the Bass Boy SP-64 has a funky looking design, but would have been practical minus the bulky form factor.
Ubon Bass Boy SP-64: Audio Performance
The Ubon Bass Boy SP-64 is surprisingly loud. You'll judge the loudness as soon as you turn the speaker on. It's annoying how loud the welcome audio is, seems like the volume is turned up to the max the moment you switch it on. Besides, the audio is shrill which makes it sound hollow with the music or video playback.
Turn up the volume to the max and you wouldn't be surprised with the distortion. The audio clarity goes for a toss at the peak levels. Don't expect a booming bass. It's overpowered by the treble and mids. You'll rather be satisfied with the audio quality at lower volumes (50- 60 percent).
Ubon Bass Boy SP-64: Connectivity, Battery Performance
The Ubon Bass Boy SP-64 has Bluetooth technology for wireless connectivity. The support range is 10m beyond which you will have pairing issues. Do note that the wireless connectivity experience is far better with smartphones than smart TVs with this speaker. If paired with the latter, you will have to keep this speaker adjacent to the TV otherwise the audio breaks in less than 10m range.
A 1,200 mAh battery powers the Bass Boy SP-64 wireless speaker. The battery backup is good. This is one of the best features you will get on this speaker. The backup is over 5 hours with a single charge which is decent for a budget speaker.
Is It Worth A Buy?
If you are short on budget and want a speaker that fills your room with loud audio without taking much of a space, the Ubon Bass Boy makes for a decent deal. However, if audio quality is your primary choice, then you will need to consider some other options.
