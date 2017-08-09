UE Wonderboom review: Your search for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker will end with this one

You might have heard of waterproof smartphones, waterproof wearables, etc. Likewise, there is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker category with a handful of offerings. UE aka Ultimate Ears is one such manufacturer that comes up with different waterproof speakers and the latest one from the company is the Wonderboom.
The Wonderboom is the latest rugged Bluetooth speaker from UE. This one is an entry-level speaker meant for the buyers who seek more flexibility from the same. It is priced at Rs. 7,995 and there aren't many valuable speaker options than this one in the market right now.
The Wonderboom looks almost similar to the flagship UE Boom 2 speaker in terms of design except for the cylindrical and squished look.
Having said about the pricing of the UE Wonderboom, here we bring you a review of this speaker and its capabilities after testing it for almost a week.
Design
UE Wonderboom is a compact pebble-shaped Bluetooth speaker that has a soft rubber finish at the top and bottom. There are huge volume control buttons at the front and a hang loop at the top. There are three buttons at the top - one for the power, one UE button for controlling the playback and the other for the Bluetooth pairing. The micro USB port is enclosed with a small plastic covering to seal the charging port from water damage. The overall design has a rugged fabric texture. And, the Wonderboom is available in a slew of quirky color options such as red, black, pink, lilac, gray and blue.
Though there is a UE button on the top to play, pause or skip the tracks, we prefer using our smartphone's on-screen controls in order to execute these tasks.
The USP of the UE Wonderboom is the waterproof build. This product is IP67 certified and can survive up to 1 meter underwater for 30 minutes. After all, who would drop a Bluetooth speaker under water? However, you can take it along with you wherever you go and use it even when it rains or when you are involved in any adventurous activities as well without being concerned about water damage.
The micro USB charging cable is flat and different than the ones that we see in the market. It is housed under the speaker in the package, which is hard to find at the first glance. On the whole, this miniature Bluetooth speaker does have a good build quality and sticks well to the rugged product category without any compromises.
Setup
The Wonderboom can be paired with your smartphone in just a few seconds. First, you need to turn on the speaker by pressing the power button at the top. Then, press the Bluetooth connectivity button on top (your smartphone's Bluetooth should be turned on). Your phone will detect the speaker and ask the passcode to pair with the speaker. Just accept the request and the pairing will be done.
The LED light on the Bluetooth button will flash in order to point out that the connection between the two devices has been established. Now, you are free to play music or stream any video on your smartphone to enjoy the performance of the Wonderboom.
Sound Quality
During our usage, we found the Wonderboom to be way too loud. There are two 40mm active drivers and two passive radiators those are able to render high volume levels. We did manage to control the speaker, which was kept on one the first floor of my house from the ground floor and it did play too loudly instantly without any issues in the Bluetooth connectivity.
The Wonderboom will be highly suitable for family parties and get-togethers as it can render high volume levels. Also, you can pair two Wonderbooms together in order to give an even louder sound output. But you can do so only if any of your friends too have a Wonderboom speaker.
In our usage, we found that the bass levels are solid when listening to the rap. The powerful drum beats in the tracks were heard clearly without any disturbance. Given the entry-level price point of this speaker, it did manage to render quality output even while playing highs. One thing we should mention is that the audio output doesn't merge the voice and music together. While watching a movie on a paired phone, we did enjoy a good experience with the Wonderboom.
We paired the Wonderboom with two smartphones (not at the same time) - one was the Galaxy Note Edge and the other was the Galaxy C9 Pro. And, the speaker did give a good response when paired with these smartphones.
As a word of caution, we should mention that it is important to play good quality audio or video to get the best experience from Wonderboom. When we streamed random videos on YouTube, we did get to hear some noticeable disturbance that could be due to the poor quality content. On streaming HD content, we couldn't find any flaw in the performance of the Bluetooth speaker.
Battery Life
When it comes to the battery life, the Wonderboom has an inbuilt battery that can last up to 10 hours as claimed by the company. But we did get to enjoy music at high volume for around six to seven hours.
Verdict…
UE Wonderboom will definitely be a great Bluetooth speaker in the market at Rs. 7,995. At this price point, the speaker does justice to the users. It does enhance the sound output of your smartphone to a high level giving you a great user experience. Furthermore, Wonderboom bags the benefits of being waterproof as well.
If you are looking forward to buy a Bluetooth speaker that is easy to carry around, this small cylindrical speaker will be the right one for you. However, we should mention that it is a little on the heavier side for its size. It's cute color variants will be an added attraction to your party. If you are buying the UE Wonderboom via online, you can get it for Rs. 6,999 as some retailers are selling it at this price.