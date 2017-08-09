UE Wonderboom review: Your search for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker will end with this one

Sound Quality

During our usage, we found the Wonderboom to be way too loud. There are two 40mm active drivers and two passive radiators those are able to render high volume levels. We did manage to control the speaker, which was kept on one the first floor of my house from the ground floor and it did play too loudly instantly without any issues in the Bluetooth connectivity.

The Wonderboom will be highly suitable for family parties and get-togethers as it can render high volume levels. Also, you can pair two Wonderbooms together in order to give an even louder sound output. But you can do so only if any of your friends too have a Wonderboom speaker.

In our usage, we found that the bass levels are solid when listening to the rap. The powerful drum beats in the tracks were heard clearly without any disturbance. Given the entry-level price point of this speaker, it did manage to render quality output even while playing highs. One thing we should mention is that the audio output doesn't merge the voice and music together. While watching a movie on a paired phone, we did enjoy a good experience with the Wonderboom.

We paired the Wonderboom with two smartphones (not at the same time) - one was the Galaxy Note Edge and the other was the Galaxy C9 Pro. And, the speaker did give a good response when paired with these smartphones.

As a word of caution, we should mention that it is important to play good quality audio or video to get the best experience from Wonderboom. When we streamed random videos on YouTube, we did get to hear some noticeable disturbance that could be due to the poor quality content. On streaming HD content, we couldn't find any flaw in the performance of the Bluetooth speaker.