VU 100 4K LED TV first impressions

Here's what we think of the latest VU 100 4K LED TV.

    VU has announced the launch of its new 100-inch TV for the Indian market. Dubbed VU 100 is priced at Rs 20,00,000 and comes with a 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR for a premium viewing experience.

    VU 100 4K LED TV first impressions

    The company touts it as the world's first 100-inch 4K LED TV. It sports a massive IPS panel that reproduces 2.5 billion colors. For audio, the TV is backed by 2000 watts. Here are our initial impressions of the VU 100.

    Design

    The first and foremost thing is that this TV isn't meant to be hung on a wall, thanks to its massive form factor. It has a full metal body in glossy piano black that makes for a stylish frame for the 100-inch panel. The stand features a gleaming chrome finish that complements the luxurious appearance.

    The TV comes fitted with all the essential ports and has a remote which also doubles as a microphone for voice commands. Overall, the VU 100 looks premium and is a blend of elegance and sturdiness.

    Display panel

    The VU 100 is the first television to come with a 100-inch 4K HDR panel. It churns out crystal clear visuals, thanks to the 2.5 billion colors, depth, and clarity. The company has used its proprietary Pixelight technology that claims to bring out the best in both dark and bright images. Due to the ample amount of details, users get high-quality viewing experience.

    The A+ grade IPS panel makes sure that the picture quality is the same from every angle while keeping the wide range of colors look natural and true to their nature. VU 100's high contrast, wide color range, smooth motion makes it one of the best tools for multimedia consumption.

    Under the hood

    The TV is backed by 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It runs Android Oreo OS and is powered by a quad-core CPU along with a GPU capable of running 3D games. It can also be connected to Bluetooth and work seamlessly with devices that support the functionality.

    On the connectivity front, the VU 100 comes with 3 HDMI 2.0 ports that support the 4K resolution and 2 USB 3.0 ports. The TV has an inbuilt Google Play Store that allows users to access thousands of movies, TV shows, and games. It also comes with Google Ecosystem ad Video on demand apps

    For surround sound, the TV has an inbuilt 8 Dolby certified JBL speakers. It features an integrated soundbar with DTS technology and Dolby that adds to the already impressive visuals. The inbuilt woofer and powerful speakers offer a fitting audio accompaniment. Additionally, VU's digital noise reduction makes sure the user doesn't miss any important parts.

    Initial impressions

    Priced at Rs 20 lakhs, the VU 100 redefines a home theatre. It has a premium built complemented by stunning visuals and top-notch audio capabilities. It does stand tall when we talk about the picture quality and the optimized performance.

    With its 100-inch panel churning out 2.5 billion colors and 2000 watt sound, the VU 100 is definitely one of the best TVs available out there. It surely does scales up the level of entertainment with its top-of-the-line visuals and other smart functionalities.

    But as they say, 'good things come at a price,' you'll have to shell out a fortune to own the VU 100. The TV comes with 1 year of warranty and will be sold through official VU stores. VU is also working on making it available to partner stores.

    Thursday, September 6, 2018, 12:57 [IST]
