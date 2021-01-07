Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K Review: Best Entry-Level QLED TV In India?

Design And Build Quality

The vibrant 4K QLED panel is surrounded by an aluminum frame with diamond-cut edges. The metal frame with sandblasted coating gives the overall panel a premium look and feel. Since the frame isn't very thick, the almost bezel-less borders result in a 96% screen-to-body ratio creating an immersive viewing experience. You can wall-mount the TV or simply place it on a tablet/cabinet with the help of the bundled metal table-top stand. The metal stand's built quality is substantially better than the company's previous offerings. The wall-mount stand isn't included in the package which is disappointing at this price-point.

Moving on, the backside of the TV has an upgraded carbon fibre finish; however, the plastic quality could have been slightly better at this price. In comparison, the OnePlus 55-inch U1 TV model has sturdier plastic and better overall build quality.

Connectivity Ports

Xiaomi has also focused on improving smart TV's connectivity by offering HDMI 2.1- eARC and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) support. The QLED TV has three HDMI ports with support for ALLM which comes in handy when you connect external soundbars, especially the latest models that have witnessed a shift towards ARC (Audio Return Channel) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel). If you have the latest high-end soundbar that supports eARC, you must plug it directly to the TV's HDMI port to experience high-quality audio signals.

The HDMI 2 port supports both eARC and ALLM to offer lossless audio via an external home theatre setup. Additionally, the LED TV has 2 USB ports AV, antenna, LAN, Optical port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Last but not the least, the TV also gets built-in Google Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, and can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi networks.

Mi QLED TV 4K Display, Audio And Other Specifications

Before we dive into the picture and audio performance, let's understand what Xiaomi has offered in terms of display and speaker setup. As the name suggests, the Mi QLED 4K boasts a 55-inch 4K QLED panel that supports all major display formats including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. The panel's peak brightness levels aren't revealed by the brand. As far as the refresh rate is concerned, the 4K QLED panel supports standard 60Hz refresh rate and lacks VRR (Variable refresh rate); however, it does get MEMC support (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), which simulate higher frame rates for fluid and smooth video playback.

On the audio side, the Mi QLED 4K comes fitted with six drivers- 4 x full-range drivers and 2 x tweeters that generate a sound output of 30W. To improve the audio performance, Xiaomi has equipped the QLED TV with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support. The 55-inch QLED TV 4K is powered by MediaTek's top-end 64bit quad-core A55 processor which is coupled with the Mali G52 graphic card. There's 2GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage. On the software side, the smart TV runs on Android 10 and has the latest version of Xiaomi's in-house content discovery platform- PatchWall UI.

Mi QLED TV 4K Picture/Video Quality

The Mi QLED TV 4K delivers an excellent viewing experience that surpasses almost every smart TV in its respective price bracket including the OnePlus 55-inch U1 4K Smart TV (Rs. 49,990). The credit goes to the 55-inch QLED panel that covers 100% NTSC and 95% DCPI-3 color gamut support. The 4K UHD panel produces vibrant colors which truly show when you stream videos with rich colors, especially animated movies. But I did notice slight dis-coloration while watching the TV from the corners of the room. The content is best viewed in direct line-of-sight as the panel's viewing angles aren't top-notch.

Further, the 4K UHD TV has a good contrast ratio if not the best from the QLED panel's perspective. This is due to the lack of local dimming zones; however, the panel still manages to produce deeper black levels, good brightness, and a satisfying contrast ratio. The HDR10/ 10+ content looks good but this QLED TV simply does wonders with the Dolby Vision content. Details are shown very well even while watching relatively darker scenes. However, you might want to alter ‘gamma' settings (dark or bright) depending upon the TV's placement at your premises. A small tip, keep the gamma settings on bright preset if the room has abundant natural light.

Plethora Of Picture Adjustments

Xiaomi has also thrown in several useful picture adjustment settings to let you customize the video output as per your liking. The picture/video quality can be tweaked by making adjustments to the supported color space such as Adobe RGB, Native DCI-P3, BT 2020, and BT709, or you can just keep it on auto to let TV decide what is the best color setting based on the content type being streamed.

Additionally, you can also customize basic picture settings (contrast, brightness, color temperature, color hue, etc.) and even the MEMC level to increase or reduce the motion smoothening effect based upon your preference and the content bring streamed. And if you don't like the soap opera effect, you can simply disable it. All things considered, Xiaomi has offered a great 55-inch 4K panel with all the required picture/video adjustments tools to help you derive the desired output.

Audio Performance

I am quite impressed with the audio delivery of the Mi QLED TV 4K. The sound produced is one of the best we have experienced on a TV at this price-point. The 6 speaker arrangement (4 full-range drivers and 2 tweeters) generate 30 watts of power output that filled the big living room where the TV is kept. That said, you might not need an external sound setup if you have a small living room or if you simply plan to place the TV in a big bedroom.

Much Needed Remote Control Improvements

The familiar Mi TV remote controller finally gets some much-needed upgrades. You can now customize the picture and audio settings via different button combinations without stopping the content from being streamed. Long-pressing the Mi button opens up the picture, sound, and some other important settings which means you can change color profiles, audio modes, and more while continue watching your favorite series or movies. Moreover, you can now mute the TV by simply double-tapping the volume down button.

Hardware And Software Performance

Powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM, the TV has enough firepower to smoothly execute all functions. The UI navigation is fluid and applications and media players open up without any lags. You can also instantly switch between the native Android UI and the PatchWall OS without any delays. Streaming 4K movies via external drives on native and third-party media players is also handled smoothly. Importantly, Xiaomi has offered 32GB built-in memory which allows you to hold multiple media files natively on the TV when you don't have a hard disk handy. Overall, I did not encounter any performance issues while testing the 55-inch QLED TV. It's fast, snappy and the hardware-software optimization is wonderful.

Verdict

The Mi QLED TV 4K is one of the best 55-inch Smart TV in the sub-55K price-bracket and is easily the best entry-level QLED Smart TV in India. While it's not as brilliant as high-end QLED panels from Samsung, OnePlus, and TCL, the performance for the price is justified. Xiaomi has managed to improve the basics without increasing the price exponentially making the Mi QLED TV 4K a great option for consumers eyeing an immersive TV-viewing experience in the sub-55k price bracket.