Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Alexa Soundbar Review: A Worthy Buy!

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro: Sleek Design

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro features a single-unit, minimalist design with an inbuilt subwoofer. The package bundles the soundbar itself, a remote control, which is similar to the ones we have seen in previous models, a user manual, cables for connectivity, wall mounting options and a couple of batteries for the remote control.

The soundbar features a combination of metal and plastic build wherein the metal extends to the rear of the device. There is a metal mesh for the speaker grille. It gives it a premium and classy look despite its affordable price point. At the front, you can see the Zebronics logo at the extreme left and the Alexa logo at the extreme right. There are two front-firing subwoofers of 2.75-inch and two 1.75-inch front-firing tweeters that deliver 80W sound output. Also, there are dual far-field microphones for the Alexa voice commands.

This Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro soundbar measures 36 inches in length, which makes it compact to suit even your small spaces. At the top, there is a line that has six buttons including Power, Input, Volume Controls, Alexa and Mic Mute buttons. The mic mute button is backlit with a red light. At the front, you can see LED lights instead of the LED display to show the input options. Each color signifies each input mode such as AUX, Optical input, Bluetooth, etc.

Moving onto the rear, there is a slew of ports for connectivity. There is a USB port, an HDMI port, and an AUX input port. While there is a USB port, it is positioned in such a way that you cannot use it if you are placing the soundbar on a table, thereby making it impossible to use the USB port unless the soundbar is wall mounted.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Remote Control

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro comes with a remote control that is quite familiar to that what we have seen on previous models from the company. It has a finish and quality that are better with a matte texture. The controls are also redesigned with the inclusion of an Alexa button. On the whole, the remote control bundled with the soundbar is a welcome change.

Alexa Support Is Not Disappointing

When it comes to the pairing process, the soundbar can be paired with the companion app - the Zeb Smart Zukebar app. It can be connected to Wi-Fi by entering the credentials and you can log in to Amazon by providing the details. It is possible to use the app to preset the playlists, control the media playback, and change input sources. Also, you can take a look at the Alexa settings.

Voice commands are better recognized even when called from a distance and it is snappy as well. You can hear a sound when you voice out the Alexa word and it does not require the subscription to Amazon Prime to use the soundbar and its Alexa feature. Also, it is possible to use any music streaming app such as Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Spotify to play music using the soundbar.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro: Impressive Performance

When it comes to performance, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro delivers impressive performance for its price point. You can connect it with your TV and get a complete sound experience. During my review, I used it for watching movies, listening to music, and while playing games with my PS4 Pro.

The soundbar did deliver crisp and clear sound output in all these options with all types of content. Even the bass was acceptable given that there is no external subwoofer for thumping bass. In all content, there are clear vocals and it is not subsided by the music. The sound output is loud and the full volume makes it distorted though you will not need to use it at high volume levels as low levels are fine.

Should You Buy?

Though the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro is not extraordinary, it is better than any ordinary TV speaker. A subwoofer would have taken the performance to the next level. We can see another future variant to arrive with this feature. Except for the positioning of the USB port, there is no other issue that I faced with this soundbar.

On the whole, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro soundbar is a perfect combo - a theater for your TV, a voice-controlled music player, and a smart speaker to control smart home devices. Given that it is priced at Rs. 8,990 right now, it is definitely a good buy.