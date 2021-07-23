Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos Review: Budget Single-Unit Soundbar For Your Needs

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro: Premium Design

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro soundbar features a minimalist, single-unit design with an inbuilt subwoofer. The package bundles the soundbar itself, a remote control, which is similar to the ones we have seen in previous models, a user manual, cables for connectivity excluding an HDMI cable, wall mounting options and a couple of batteries for the remote control.

The soundbar features a combination of metal and plastic build wherein the metal extends to the rear of the device. It gives it a premium and classy look despite its affordable price point. At the front, you can see the Zebronics logo at the extreme left and the Dolby Atmos logo at the extreme right. There are two top-firing speakers and four front-firing speakers as well. At the front, you can see an LED display to show the input options such as AUX, Optical input, Bluetooth, etc. Furthermore, there are four buttons at the top including the power, Bluetooth option, AUX and optical input.

Moving onto the rear, there is a slew of ports for connectivity. Starting from the left, there are three HDMI ports, a power inout, an AUX input, a USB port, and an optical input port. Wondering why there are three HDMI ports? Well, you have two HDMI input ports to connect the set-top box or Fire TV stick and connect the HDMI Arc output port to the TV.

While it is possible to connect the Fire TV stick or set-top box directly to your TV itself, this method will give a simplified look. Also, you can control the soundbar with your TV remote by tweaking some settings on yout TV. Also, I like the option to wall mount the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro soundbar but I did not do it.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Remote Control

As the other soundbars from Zebronics, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro also comes with a similar remote control, which is quite simple to operate. It has different modes such as Music, Movie, 3D and News. There are options to increase and decrease the Treble and Bass for the best performance. The Pair button on the remote control enables easy and seamless pairing of a smartphone. Despite its affordable price point, the remote control has buttons for each option you might want.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro: Impressive Performance

When it comes to performance, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos delivers impressive performance for its price point. You can connect it with your TV and get a complete sound experience. During my review, I used it for watching movies, listening to music, and while playing games with my PS4 Pro.

The soundbar did deliver crisp and clear sound output in all these options with all types of content. Even the bass was acceptable given that there is no external subwoofer for thumping bass. In all content, there are clear vocals and it is not subsided by the music. Even the surround sound experience is quite good except for the absence of rear speakers. The Dolby Atmos performance is impressive and I reviewed with a few content available on Netflix. All speakers work in sync and deliver a complete experience you might want from a soundbar of this class. There is a lot of content on the streaming services with Dolby Atmos certification to experience.

However, one thing I noticed during my review is that the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos distorts the output when the volume level is about 75 in the AUX mode. But when testing the same content at high volume levels on Bluetooth, it worked fine.

Should You Buy?

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos priced at Rs. 10,999 is a good buy if you want to experience a good sound output without shelling a lot of money on the device. Also, if you do not want the clutter of an external subwoofer, then you can opt for this soundbar. You will get 170W speakers, 3 HDMI ports and a plethora of options at Rs. 10,999 with this soundbar, which is definitely a steal for the price-conscious buyers.