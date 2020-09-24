Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Review: Enjoy Cinematic Experience At Your Home

Decor-Friendly Design

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro comes in a package that bundles both the soundbar and the subwoofer along with a slew of cables and a remote control. The soundbar is long and well-designed that will make it ideal for your décor. Also, I like the option to wall mount the soundbar that will not make it occupy a lot of space and give a nice look as well. However, I could not wall mount it and I just had to place it and the subwoofer beneath my TV table.

At its rear, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro features multiple connectivity options. There are options such as USB, HDMI, AUX, optical and Bluetooth. I had connected the soundbar to my TV with the AUX and HDMI cables. But the Bluetooth connection option is my favorite as I could easily pair my smartphone with the soundbar with just a single click on the remote and play songs. Also, the soundbar comes with buttons such as power, volume controls and input option. And, there is an LED display at the front to show the mode that is active.

Multi-Control Remote

In addition to the physical buttons that are available on the soundbar, the remote control that is bundled with the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro features a slew of controls. There are different modes such as Music, Movie, 3D and News. Also, there are options to increase and decrease the Treble and Bass for the best performance. And, the Pair button on the remote control enables easy and seamless pairing of a smartphone. It is impressive to see the remote control of the soundbar com with buttons for each option.

Various Modes For Good Performance

One of the interesting aspects of the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro soundbar is the support for inbuilt modes depending on the content. It comes with Music, News, Movie, and 3D as mentioned above. You can easily switch to each of these modes for a better experience as per the content that you are watching.

During my review, the News mode works fine giving away clear audio sans any bass or treble and the intervention of other elements. On the other hand, the Music, Movie and 3D modes come with bass and the subwoofer vibrates considerably during these modes. In the Music mode, I could observe high levels of bass. I could play a series of songs with high beats and it did deliver a good performance. I used the Movie mode to watch flicks such as Annabelle and it was quite thrilling. With the 3D mode turned on, you can experience better surround sound effects.

Initially, it might be difficult to find differences between these modes, but you will experience the same on a detailed examination. Especially, the News mode delivers a stark difference and is meant for those who do not prefer bass vibrations.

While it does deliver a good performance and comes with ample connectivity modes, the one drawback that is worth mentioning is that the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro soundbar requires you to choose the input option and the volume level every time you switch it on.

Surround Sound Output

The overall sound output delivered by the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro is quite captivating. It offers a total sound output of 450W (150W from subwoofer and 300W from soundbar). The Dolby Atmos support in the soundbar delivers a great 360-degree surround sound output with a cinematic experience, be it movies or music. With the maximum level of bass and treble, which is 5, I could feel vibrations in the window panes and décor items next to the soundbar and subwoofer. And, there is no denying that the loud sound output grabs the attention of all.

Verdict: Should You Buy?

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 and is available via Flipkart. Given that it comes with features such as Dolby Atmos, 3D surround sound, different input modes and connectivity options, and is capable of delivering loud and engrossing audio output, it could be a good buy for those who are looking out for a speaker system under Rs. 20,000 with an impressive range of features and capabilities. If you love to listen to audio at high volume and bass, then the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro is definitely a go-to system for your home.