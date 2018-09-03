Zebronics ZEB-Prism Bluetooth speaker review: Assures good performance within a budget

A minimalistic design approach

Zebronics ZEB-Prism has a minimalistic design with a smooth overall finish. The aesthetically designed Bluetooth speaker features capacitive touch controls at its top, positioned in a circular arrangement on a silver control panel. There are five capacitive buttons and all of these are multifunctional. These are power/play/pause, next track/volume -, previous track/volume +, mode switch/call answering and LED light switch.

The capacitive touch buttons on the top are quite smooth and work seamlessly. The functionality of these controls can be decided by a single tap and a long press. For instance, a single tap on the next track button will go to the next track while a long press will reduce the volume. Likewise, a single tap on the mode switch/call button will let you juggle between FM mode and Bluetooth mode while a long press will let you answer calls.

You can change the color of the soft RGB LED light with a single tap on the light button at the center. You can use the device as a lamp without powering it on. There is a handle on top to let you carry the speaker wherever you go.

Moving to the rear of this speaker, at the top, you can see the ports and connectivity options. There is a microUSB charging port, AUX input, SD card slot and a microphone. The package bundles a USB charging cable and an AUX cable to let you connect your smartphone to the speaker directly without Bluetooth.

Pairing process is simple

It is simple and straightforward to pair your smartphone with the Zebronics ZEB-Prism speaker. Turn on Bluetooth on your smartphone and long press the power button to enter the Bluetooth mode. Immediately, you can see the blue LED indicator at the center of the control panel, which the light control button blinking. Once you search for the speaker using your smartphone, you will get the option ZEB-PRISM. Click on this option to establish a connection.

Performance and audio output

During my usage, I liked the performance of the ZEB-Prism speaker. The audio output was pretty loud without any disturbance even at maximum volume. Interestingly, the speaker could deliver decent bass output too. The audio clarity during voice calls was also acceptable and free from any sort of disturbance or noise.

Talking about the lighting functionality, the speaker can be a good alternative to a bedside lamp. It renders a soft light that is not too bright and disturbing.

Decent battery performance

The Zebronics Bluetooth speaker renders a decent battery performance. I could use it for 3 to 4 hours of battery life on continuous usage. The remaining battery life will be displayed on the status bar on the paired smartphone.

Verdict

If you are looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker with multiple functionality such as a lamp, FM radio and more, then you can opt for this Zebronics speaker priced at Rs. 2,499. It is a good option to buy under a price point of Rs. 3,000 if you are not concerned about the size of the speaker. It is a little bigger than the other options available in the market.