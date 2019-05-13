Zebronics Zeb-Space Car review: Boombox speaker lets you adjust bass

What’s in the box

The Zebronics Zeb-Space Car retail package comes with the following.

AUX cable

FM antenna

Remote control

User guide

Zeb-Space Car speaker

Design

The Zebronics Zeb-Space Car features a unique and futuristic design. The speaker is made using plastic but it looks and feels quite durable and solid. It features an inbuilt subwoofer of 8W output at the rear and two mid-range speakers of 6W output each at the front. These speakers at the front look like its eyes.

There is a Zebronics branding and a bright and readable LED display at the front. The front-facing speakers and volume and bass controls at the top have LED blue backlight, which looks premium. At one of the sides, you can see the bass reflex port. At the rear, power input, on/off button, power cable, FM antenna and the grill for the subwoofer.

On top of the Zeb-Space Car speaker, you can see the presence of two knobs - one for adjusting the volume and the other for tweaking the bass. There is a control panel between these knobs housing six buttons, the AUX input and USB port for connecting a pen drive or any other storage device.

The control panel has buttons such as channel -/+, auto, input, mute and ST.BY. The channel button can be used to navigate between the FM channels and also to rewind or forward tracks in the other modes. On pressing the ST.BY button for 3 seconds, you can go to the various modes -FM, AUX and USB. The Input button will let you choose from FM or Bluetooth modes. The auto button is to play/pause and auto tune FM radio stations.

Remote control

For ease of use, the company has bundled a useful and multi-functional remote control with the speaker. This remote control is made of plastic but it is easy to use and handy as well. It has multiple controls such as power button, mode change key, track selection, channel +/-, track change in the USB mode, a scan button for automatic FM stating tuning with a press and hold for 3 seconds, volume controls, play/pause, Repeat, which repeats the current song on one press and repeats all songs on pressing twice, equalizer key and mute.

Performance

The Zebronics Zeb-Space Car supports Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. It comes with FM functionality as well. The display at the front shows the mode that it is operating in - Bluetooth, FM, USB or AUX. When it comes to performance, both the speakers at the front and the subwoofer will join together to give 20W output, which is loud, clear and crisp. In the FM mode, there is not much distortion, which is great. However, there is no or minimal bass in the FM mode.

In the Bluetooth AUX and USB modes, the speaker from Zebronics delivers clear dialogues, nice and punchy bass and loud sound output. But when used at high volume levels, the sound output is slightly distorted. The overall performance of this speaker is acceptable for its pricing. Do note that there is no surround sound output as it is not intended for the purpose.

Verdict

To summarize, the Zebronics Zeb-Space Car is a nice boombox speaker. However, you cannot expect exceptional performance given its pricing. It does deliver an acceptable performance that will not leave you disappointed if you use it at moderate volume levels without going to the maximum levels.