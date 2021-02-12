Just In
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby: Best Soundbar Within Your Budget
Of late, TVs have become smarter and there seems to be no limit in the functionality. Given that high-speed internet is also easily accessible by many households, it has become quite simple to watch high-resolution content right at the comfort of your home. But you cannot enjoy such content sans good quality audio. This is where speaker systems come to play. If you feel the home theater systems are too bulky, then you can opt for soundbars that will give a sleek look to your living space without any compromise on the audio quality. Talking about soundbars, homegrown brand Zebronics just launched the Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby.
- Impressive audio quality
- Looks classy
- Option to wall mount
- Prone to scratches easily
Priced at Rs. 6,199, I used the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby for a few days and liked the audio experience. Be it music, movies, news or other content, the soundbar enhances the audio performance with the audio mode option. Here's a detailed review of the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby soundbar.
Looks Classy But Not Premium
The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby comes without the subwoofer unlike the previous models from the company. The package bundles only the soundbar and a remote control along with the user manual and a few cables. Talking about its design, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby features a metallic mesh design at the front while the entire device is made of plastic. The glossy build gives the soundbar a classy look but not premium. While it looks good when you pair it with your TV by mounting it on the table or on the wall, it can accumulate a lot of dirt. This is where the plastic look comes as an issue as it can get scratched quite easily when you clean it.
When it comes to connectivity, there are a handful of buttons at the side of the soundbar. You have the volume up and down and power on and off buttons. Also, there is a micro USB port that lets you connect your pen drive and listen to songs. Moving on to its rear, you will find the AUX port, Optical input port and HDMI port. Besides these, there are rubber fits at the bottom to get a grip while it is mounted on the table.
Handy Remote Control
In addition to the physical buttons that are available on the soundbar, the remote control that is bundled with the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby features a slew of controls. There are different modes such as Music, Movie, 3D and News. Also, there are options to increase and decrease the Treble and Bass for the best performance. And, the Pair button on the remote control enables easy and seamless pairing of a smartphone. It is impressive to see the remote control of the soundbar com with buttons for each option.
While it does deliver a good performance and comes with ample connectivity modes, the one drawback that is worth mentioning is that the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro soundbar requires you to choose the input option and the volume level every time you switch it on.
Overall Performance
On the whole, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby delivers a good performance within your budget. You will be able to connect it with your TV. What's interesting is that the soundbar delivers thumping bass while listening to music. Also, while watching movies or TV shows, the dialog clarity is quite crisp and clear. There are four drivers and 60W speaker to deliver good audio quality and enjoyable music listening experience.
Notably, these are Dolby digital certified speakers. If you watch Dolby audio content on your TV, then you will be able to experience the same clearly. Also, if you connect the soundbar with your existing home theater system that is certified by Dolby. In that case, all these speakers will work in sync and deliver an impressive performance.
The latest soundbar from Zebronics comes with support for inbuilt modes depending on the content. It comes with Music, News, Movie, and 3D as mentioned above. You can easily switch to each of these modes for a better experience as per the content that you are watching.
Verdict
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby is priced at Rs. 6.199 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. Given that it comes with features such as Dolby Atmos, different input modes and connectivity options, and is capable of delivering loud and engrossing audio output, it could be a good buy for those who are looking out for a speaker system at this price point. If you love to listen to audio at high volume and bass, then the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby is definitely a go-to system for your home.
