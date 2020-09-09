Just In
ZOOOK Studio Solo Soundbar Review: Suits Budget Conscious Audience
Audio-visual technology advancements are brushing shoulders with smartphone technologies. Smart TVs and wireless audio products are taking hold of the home entertainment space across the globe. We have smartphone brands venturing in the audio and smart TV industry. And many international brands have also entered the Indian market catering to the audience across different categories.
- Light weight subtle looking design
- Both wireless and wired connectivity
- Cheap price tag
- Audio could have been a bit louder
- Average battery backup
ZOOOK is one such brand which is consistently launching new wireless audio products in the country. The latest entry in the segment is the Studio Solo LED soundbar. The Bluetooth soundbar is another addition to the company's budget audio products lineup.
It comes with a built-in sub-woofer and is designed to complement the smart audio-visual experience in your room. The soundbar is retailing for Rs. 3,500 online at Amazon and is available in a single black color option. In this article, we are breaking it down for you should consider this for your Android TV or not.
ZOOOK Studio Solo LED Soundbar: Box Contents
1. The ZOOOK Studio Solo soundbar
2. One Power Adapter
3. One AUX cable
4. User manual
ZOOOK Studio Solo LED Soundbar: Design
The ZOOOK Studio Solo is a horizontal soundbar with an LED strip placed at the bottom. The company has used an ABS plastic material to design the device. The speaker grille on the top gives a sneak peek into the internals. It weighs around 1.1KG but feels light when you pick it up.
At the bottom, the company has used foam material instead of the rubber grips. These might not have a longer shelf run. Also, the LED has fixed lightening effects and there is no possible way of tweaking the patterns. App support for the same would have been appreciated.
It does glow with random effects when in the pairing mode. There are some manual controls on the device as well including the power key, Bluetooth pairing key, volume and play/pause button. The keys are a bit stiff to click. Overall, the design here is decent and sits well with every background.
ZOOK Studio Solo LED Soundbar: Audio Performance
Let's have a look at the spec-sheet first. The company hasn't mentioned the driver details, but the soundbar delivers an output of 50W. It offers a frequency response range of 90Hz- 20KHz and has a sensitivity range of 82 dB±3dB.
The output delivered isn't too loud but is sufficient to fill up a small room. Don't expect a wider soundstage, the treble overpowers the bass when the audio is up to 50 percent. You will need to turn it up to maximum to feel the thump.
There isn't too much of it, but that's okay considering the affordable price tag it carries. Audio is on the shrill-side; again, that's when the volume isn't at its peak. One thing you would like here is the presence of noise cancellation which allows for a distortion free audio.
Speaking of which, audio muffling isn't something you would come across often (at the loudest settings as well). You will be satisfied with its performance with music playback. For movies, specifically with the ones played on OTT platforms, you will miss the loud output. You might wish to move the soundbar closer to hear the dialogues.
ZOOOK Studio Solo LED Soundbar: Connectivity Options
The ZOOOK Studio Solo LED soundbar is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. I was able to pair the unit with smart TV as well as Android smartphones. There is a dedicated Bluetooth pairing key which makes it easy to pair it with any Bluetooth supported device.
It has a connectivity range of 10 meters, beyond which you will experience connection issues like audio breakage and intermittent audio. There is no multiple device connectivity support here. In addition to wireless connectivity, the soundbar also comes with AUX-in support. You can find it alongside the power-in port and a USB port on the back. Also, you can play audio files via the USB port.
ZOOOK Studio Solo LED Soundbar: Should You Buy?
The ZOOOK Studio LED Soundbar turns out to be a decent performer when it comes to audio. It is priced strategically at Rs. 3,500. At this price point, there are other options as well, but you might have to deal with an external sub-woofer.
The built-in subwoofer on the Studio Solo helps it to reserve least of the space. It can easily sit on a table and you can also carry it around without any worries. The portability factor in addition to the low cost is why you should opt for this soundbar.
