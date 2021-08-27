10 Easy Ways To Take Screenshots On Laptop/PC For Windows, macOS Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

A screenshot is probably one of the handiest tools that one can use on both smartphones and PCs. While it's easy to take a screengrab on your phone, you might be wonder how to make it easy on your PC or laptop. We've listed out a couple of easy steps to take a screenshot on your PC or laptop for both Windows and macOS systems.

Take Screenshot On macOS With Command + Shift + 6

You can take screenshots on your MacBook or iMac with a few easy steps. Firstly, you can use the Command + Shift + 6 keys for your MacBook that has a Touch Bar. This is the only step that lets you take a screenshot of the Touch Bar on your MacBook. The image will be saved on the desktop by default. You can change it by selecting Command + Shift + 5 > options > select the location you want to save the image. All your screenshots will be saved here in the future.

Take Screenshot On macOS With Command + Shift + 5

Pressing the Command, Shift, and 5 keys together is another way to take a screenshot on your macOS system. With this, you can adjust the box on your screen and explore several options. Once you have the right dimensions, just press enter to save the image. You can also select 'Capture selected portion', 'Capture Entire Screen', or the 'Capture Selected Window' buttons here.

Plus, you have the option of video recording with the two buttons on the panel. This lets you record the entire screen or just a portion of it that you can choose from the Options menu. The Options menu also lets you explore features like timer, screenshots, and more.

Take Screenshot On macOS With Command + Shift + 3

This is probably the easiest way to take a screenshot on your MacBook or iMac system. Press the Command + Shift + 3 buttons together to capture the entire screen and the image will be saved on your desktop, which you can change with the Command + Shift + 5 keys.

Take Screenshot On macOS With Command + Shift + 4

MacBook and iMac users can also try the Command + Shift + 4 buttons to capture a specific portion of the screen by dragging your cursor. That's not all. You can also press and release the space bar to change the dragging cursor to a camera icon. Now, you can move this icon to the tab you want to capture and then click it or press enter.

There's an advanced option, where you can press and hold the space bar to lock the shape and size of the selected area. You can further move it anywhere on the screen to capture another portion of your screen.

Take Screenshot On Windows PC With PrtScn Key

Firstly, let's see how to take a screenshot with the PrtScn button that's available on all PCs and laptops running Windows, generally placed on the top-right corner of the keyboard. Some laptops might require the additional help of the Fn or the Function key to use the PrtScn key. When you select this, you can take a screenshot of the entire screen. Next, you need to open Paint and paste (Crtl + V) the screenshot and save it in your desired folder.

Take Screenshot With Alt + PrtScn Keys

Alternatively, you can also use the Alt and the PrtScn keys together to take a screenshot on your Windows laptop or PC. Do note, this option only takes a screenshot of only the active window. Once again, you will need to paste this into the Paint app to save it as JPEG or a PNG file.

Take Screenshot With Sniping Tool

Snipping tool is available on all Windows machines, which is one of the easiest ways to take a screenshot. You can find the Snipping Tool in the Start menu. If you need to take a lot of screenshots, you can save the Sniping Tool app on the taskbar for easy access. One of the best features of the Sniping Tool is its multiple options, which include New, Mode, Delay, Cancel, and other Options.

Here, the New button will let you screenshot on your device in a freeform pattern and without any pre-set shape or measure. You can drag the mouse cursor to select whichever part of the screen you wish to capture. Next comes Mode, which allows you to choose from a particular shape like a full screenshot or a rectangular capture.

The Delay button on the Snipping Tool lets you capture a screenshot after a few seconds and works like a timer, which is quite handy if you need to capture something from a video, for instance. The Cancel button, as the name suggests, will shut off the entire operation. You can explore the Options button for extra functions to choose from.

Take Screenshot With PrtScn + Windows Keys

Let's admit it, sometimes you want things done fast and right now! When you take a screenshot with the above-mentioned steps, you'll need to save it via the Paint app (except for the Snipping Tool). On the other hand, you can use the Windows and the PrtScn keys together to save it directly as an image file. The image will be saved in the Pictures folder.

Take Screenshot While Gaming

This is a handy tool for Windows laptops and makes it even handier when you're in intense gaming sessions. You simply need to press the Windows and the G button to get your laptop's overlay. Next, press the Windows + Alt + PrtScn keys together, which will capture the screenshot. Do note, this will be saved in the Capture folder under Videos. If you're playing via Steam, then you can simply press the F11 button and then access it from the Steam folder.

Take Screenshot With Windows + Shift + S Keys

Lastly, there's another way to take a screenshot on your Windows laptop or PC. You can press the Windows + Shift + S keys together, which will dim the background screen and let you drag the cursor to take a screenshot. You can drag the region or the screen you want to capture, which will be saved to the clipboard. Open the Paint app and paste it to complete the screenshot image.

The aforementioned steps are some of the easiest steps to take screenshots on your PC or laptop, whether it's running on macOS or Windows. You can take a note of these and save them for further reference and use.

Best Mobiles in India