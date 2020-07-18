Airtel Landline Bill Payment: How To Pay Airtel Landline Bill Online Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphones have reduced our dependence on landline phones. Still, landline phones are needed for many reasons like broadband connections, a secondary number, and so on. Airtel is one of the service providers for landline connections. The Airtel landline bills need to be paid every month. Here are some of the ways to pay the Airtel landline bill online.

How To Pay Airtel Landline Bill Online

There are many ways to pay the Airtel landline bill online. Firstly, you can download and install the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone to pay the landline bill. You can also pay the Airtel landline bill via the Airtel website online. Alternatively, you can head over to various payment apps like Paytm, Google Pay, and others to make an online payment.

Airtel Landline Bill Payment Via App

The Airtel Thanks app is one of the easiest ways to pay the Airtel landline bill. The Airtel app is available for both Android and iOS and users can install it on their smartphone. Once downloaded and installed, the app opens to the home page with many options. Here, scroll down to Pay Bill > select the Landline tab > provide the landline number details to locate the details.

Next, you need to type in the Airtel landline bill amount and proceed to pay. There are numerous payment options like credit/debit cards, UPI-based payments, Airtel Banks payment, and more. You can proceed to pay in the mode of your choice.

Airtel Landline Bill Payment Via Website

Alternatively, users can pay their Airtel landline bill on the Airtel website. To pay in this method, open your internet browser and search for 'Airtel landline bill payment'. This leads to the official Airtel website that requires you to input your landline number to fetch the details. Next, users need to enter the amount on the bill and make the payment.

Also, Airtel sends the landline bill to your linked email. The email also has a link that opens to the website for easier access. This is another way to pay the Airtel landline bill.

Airtel Landline Bill Payment Via UPI Apps

UPI-based payments apps have eased the way of payments. The Airtel landline bill can be paid via these apps as well. Choose the UPI app of your preference like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe. Here you will find various 'business' options to select from. You can also simply search for Airtel landline bill payment. This will require users to link their landline numbers with the UPI-based app. Once linked, the payment will be done via the UPI app, requiring to provide their PIN and so on.

