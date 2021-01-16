Axis Bank FASTag Recharge: How To Apply And Recharge Axis Bank FASTag Online Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

FASTag is a radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, introduced by the Indian Government for vehicles. Now, every vehicle must pay the toll charges and can be paid the toll charges directly from the FASTag account. With FASTag, you can drive through the toll plaza without stopping for payments. The Indian Government tied up with 23 banks for FASTag. So, if you are an Axis bank customer here are the details on how to apply FASTag online and recharge online.

How To Apply For Axis Bank FASTag?

If you don't have FASTag, you can get it by applying online on Axis bank's official site. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply FASTag for Axis Bank customers.

Step 1: First, go to the Axis Bank official site and then click on the 'Get FASTag' / 'Apply for FASTag' link which is available on the homepage of the site.

Step 2: After, you need to submit your valid docs such as Adhar card, Address proof, contact details).

Step 3: Once you submit the application form online, you can see multiple online payment options for payments. At first, you need to pay a total of Rs. 200. One is a reissuance fee of Rs. 100, and a refundable deposit of Rs. 100.

How To Recharge Axis Bank FASTag Online?

Step 1: First visit to the FASTag Axis Bank Electronic Toll Collection site.

Step 2: Then you need to login into the portal with your contact number and net banking password.

Step 3: Next head over to the 'Recharge Account' and make your payment via net banking, debit/credit cards.

Additionally, one can recharge the FASTag account offline as well. For that, you need to visit any of the Point of Sale locations at Toll Plazas to get FASTag offline.

