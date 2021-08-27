COVID-19 Vaccine: How To Book COVID Vaccine Second Dose Slot Online Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

COVID-19 virus is continuing to grip our country and vaccination is the only way to protect from the disease. Currently, most of us have got the first jab and are looking for the second dose of their COVID vaccine. If you are one of them this article will clear all your queries. Below here we discussed how long after the first dose one can take the second jab and how to book COVID vaccine second dose slot online.

COVID Vaccine Second Dose Details

You cannot take the second dose if you have not taken the first dose of the vaccine. Moreover, there are many questions in people's minds about the vaccine and what should be done or not done after taking the vaccine.

1. What is the right time to take the second dose vaccine?

There is a specific timeline for the second dose for all three vaccines - Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik. As per the latest government panel, one can take the Covaxin 2nd dose after four weeks from the date of the first dose, while the Covishield can be taken after 84 days from the date of the first dose. The Sputnik can be taken after 21 days gap of the first dose.

2. Can we take different vaccine doses?

According to experts, the vaccine dose should not be mixed because each vaccine has different efficacy. So, it may not work if mixed.

3. Can we drink alcohol after vaccination?

The Health Ministry previously said that experts claim "there is no evidence of alcohol impairing the effectiveness of the vaccine".

4. Is COVID-19 vaccine free?

If you are taking your vaccine from the Government hospital it will be free. For a private center, you need to pay a certain amount that depends on the place.

Here's How To Book COVID Vaccine Second Dose Slot Online

One can book their COVID vaccine second dose online using the platforms such as the Cowin portal, Aarogya Setu app, and Umang app.

Step 1: Go to any of the above-mentioned platforms and you need to register with the same mobile number that was used to book the first dose.

Step 2: After register the mobile number, you'll get an OTP and then fill the OTP box.

Step 3: Then enter the pin code of any nearby center where vaccination is available and select your preferred time.

Step 4: Finally, click on the schedule appointment option.

