FMWhatsApp APK Download: How to Download FMWhatsApp Latest Version On Android?

You can change the wallpaper; however, the theme can't be changed. There are some modified versions of this app which you can download and run on your Android smartphones and do skin customizations as well. FMWhatsApp app is one of those applications which give you all the security features besides the new themes.

But if you head to Google Play Store you might not find the file to download. Now, you might be wondering how can you download and install this app on your Android smartphone. In this article we are guiding you with the steps for the same:

Steps To Download And Run FMWhatsApp App On Android Smartphones

The FMWhatsApp app can be downloaded online via any web browser. The steps are fairly simple. Have a look below:

Step 1: Go to any web browser such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera and type FMWhatsApp apk download. You will get several links to download this application.

Step 2: Make sure you have toggled-on the ‘Unknown Sources' from the settings menu.

Step 3: Now, download the apk file from any of the links.

Step 4: Once the setup file is downloaded, run the file to complete the installation.

Step 5: After the installation is complete, open the application and register your mobile number.

Step 6: An OTP will be sent to the mobile number which you need to confirm to complete the setup.

Step 7: Once the aforementioned steps are complete, you are good to go.

Is FMWhatsApp Safe To Use?

The FMWhatsApp application offers a similar set of features as the original version. The app has been developed by FoudMakkad. It offers some extra limits to sending group messages, image sharing, and more. It also has some extra set of privacy feature.

So, you can not only use it for customizations but also make use of additional features. This app is safe to use. However, you need to be careful while downloading the app.

Also, since it is a third-party app, there is a risk of malware and viruses infecting your device. Make sure you are using antivirus software if you are using such apps on your smartphones.