Free CoVID-19 Vaccination For 18+ Starts June 21; How To Book Slot Via CoWIN App

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is finally ramping down in India allowing us to get back to a normal routine. The state governments have also eased the lockdown restrictions with the drop in active cases. Vaccination drive is also going on with its full swing across the nation. However, the inoculation drive for the 18+ age group has been inconsistent from the beginning.

The government had announced free vaccines for all its citizens in India. While the 44+ age groups have been swift, those who fall in the 18- 44 years category have been struggling to book slots for COVID-19 vaccination.

PM Modi on Monday addressed the nation where he confirmed the central government would now be taking charge to get this age group inoculated. The prime minister announced the free vaccination program for the 18-44 years age group will restart from June 21, 2020.

With this, one falling in the 18+ age group wouldn't necessarily have to resort to a private hospital where he/she would need to pay for the COVID-19 vaccination. The registration process remains similar to the previous one. You need to head to the CoWIN portal to register and book a slot for the vaccination. Check out the steps below:

How To Book COVID-19 Vaccination For 18+ Age Group In India

You will need to visit the CoWIN portal online to begin the registration process. You can't initiate the registration via the CoWIN mobile app directly. However, once the registration is successful you can schedule an appointment for vaccination via the CoWIN app.

Step 1: Open any web browser and type www.cowin.gov.in. You can also click on this link.

Step 2: Locate the 'Register/ Sign In Yourself' option on the top right corner of the webpage. Click on that.

Step 3: A new webpage will open up where you need to enter your mobile number and then select the 'Get OTP'.

Step 4: Enter the six-digit OTP that you received on your mobile and hit enter.

Step 5: Complete the registration by adding your details such as name, date of birth, gender, etc, and upload a photo ID proof. Click on 'Register'.

Step 6: Now, you can click on the 'schedule appointment' option to get details of the available slots.

At the time of writing, there were no available slots for our region for this month. However, the free vaccination drive controlled by the central government begins on June 21. We will likely see some developments or slots' availability in the coming weeks.

