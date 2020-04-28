Good Lock 2020: Customize Your Samsung Smartphone Like A Pro

Good Lock Offers Several Modules To Customize User Interface Elements

The OneUI offers a hidden treasure that takes Samsung's UI customization to the next level. It is the lesser-known and free-to-download ‘Good Lock' tool on Samsung Galaxy store. The application is full of useful tweaks and offers myriad of customization features to keep you busy all-day round.

Unlike a typical theme store, the Good Lock lets you customize almost every aspect of Samsung devices' UI including quick settings panel, task changer, multi-window, etc. There's a separate module for every UI element that can be downloaded from the Galaxy store.

Let's find out how you can customize your Samsung smartphone like a pro with the help of Good Lock 2020 version.

LockStar

The first element in the list, i.e. LockStar lets you create a new lock screen for your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The module is of 18.4 MB size and allows you to decorate phones' lock screen. The module lets you drag and drop the clock widget, replace it with different clock styles and add or remove elements on the lock screen.

QuickStar

The next module in the list is QuickStar. It lets you apply new skins to the quick settings panel. There are seven presets that you can choose from or can create new skins and customize every bit of the panel including notification shades, notifications background, tiles on and off colors, etc. You can even apply the blur effect behind the panel and customize the blur intensity. With the latest update, the QuickStar now also supports dark mode and better handles the color coordination between the base colors and the notifications.

Task Changer

The Task changer has to be my favorite module in the Good Lock. It allows you to overwrite the OneUI's recent menu's style code to let you decide the layout. There are six layout styles to choose from- Stack, List, Grid, Carousel, Slim list and Vertical stack. You can also activate the ‘Mini module' that eases up the navigation process for big-screen devices and can also blur the background.

Clockface

The Clockface simply lets you pick a clock style for the home screen. There are several options in the catalogue and you can even customize the clock widgets and add a note for easy reminders.

MultiStar

MultiStar is another useful module in the list to make you most out of Android's multiwindow feature. The module lets you launch almost all the apps in a popup window and in split-screen mode. You can customize the Recent key to quickly access the multi-window, open all apps in a pop-up view or in split-screen.

You can also enable the pop-up view action feature that switches the pop-up view from the full window by a simple diagonal swipe down action. The module also lets you change the split-screen color and perform several other actions on the multi-window screen.

NavStar

The next star in the list to customize your galaxy is NavStar. As the name signifies, the module lets you create new navigation bars to navigate throughout the phone's user interface. It lets you show and hide the navigation bar, tweak the color, add buttons and change the icons look and feel.

NotiStar

The list also includes NotiStar that lets you manage your phone's notifications in a better way. It lets you apply filters on the notifications wherein the phone will only show notifications with preset keywords. NotiStar also allows you to push notifications on the phone's lock screen.

Theme Park

The Good Lock also features a powerful theme engine that lets you customize the phone's look and feel. You can design new themes simply by selecting an image from the phone's gallery. The theme engine analyzes the colors in the particular image and lets you customize the main color and accent colors to give a certain look to your phone.

Some other handy modules in the list include- One hand operation plus, Nice catch, Sound assistant, Edge touch, and Edge lighting plus. These modules also serve specific purposes to help you tweak important settings on your Galaxy phone.

Overall, if you love customizing your handset, Good Lock is worth giving a shot. It is by far the most feature-rich personalization tool available for Samsung Galaxy smartphones that don't even force you to root your handset. In fact, I found it even better than some of the most popular launchers available in the Google Play store.

If you don't have a Galaxy smartphone, you can try Nova launcher on your Android device. The launcher is available in both free and premium version and offers plenty of customization features to personalize your smartphone.