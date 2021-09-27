Digital Health ID: What Is It? How To Register? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Indian government is all geared up to take the Digital India initiative to the next extent with the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme. Notably, this scheme is nothing but a health ID feature for the public. This scheme has been launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all citizens in the country.

It is touted that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme will play a major role in disrupting the digital healthcare ecosystem in India. This scheme is said to bring changes as UPI revolutionized payments. At the launch, it was underlined that citizens will be able to access healthcare facilities with just a single click.

What Is Digital Health ID?

Under this mission, all Indians will get a 14-digit unique health ID similar to Aadhaar number. This ID will contain all health records of the individual. It can be used for purposes such as identifying the person, authenticating the person and accessing personal health records with their consent across several systems.

You can access the Health ID by registering yourself on the Health ID web portal or by downloading the ABDM Health Records app on your Android device. You can register yourself for this ID from the app. You can also request to create your Health ID at a healthcare facility such as a community health center, private or public hospitals, and health and wellness centers all over India. You can also fill in an online form as detailed below for health ID registration.

How To Register For Health ID

To create a digital health ID, you need to provide a mobile number, name, gender, year of birth, and address. Alternatively, you can create it using your Aadhaar number as well. However, do keep in mind that using your Aadhaar for the digital health ID creation is optional. It is expected that the government will roll out the ability to use PAN Card, Driving License and other documents to create the Health ID.

Notably, the registration process will take a few minutes as you need to fill in your basic details and authenticate your mobile number of Aadhaar number.

Step 1: Go to the Official Website National Digital Health Mission https://nha.gov.in/.

Step 2: Open NDHM ID App and Click Registration Form page.

Step 3: Fill in details like name, phone number, etc.

Step 4: Click on the Register button.

Step 5: Now, verify the OTP and fill in further details.

Step 6: Click on Submit button.

This new mission will play a major role in eliminating the current issues in the medical treatment of poor and middle-class communities. This revolutionary change will transform the overall healthcare services in the country.

Prior to its launch, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was tested in six union territories in India. Initially, it was announced during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort last year. After the pilot test, it has now been launched for all citizens of India. It is believed that this scheme will enable private healthcare providers to become a part of the country's overall health ecosystem.

