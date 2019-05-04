Here’s how to encrypt files before adding them to cloud Features lekhaka-Nazia banu Encrypting files will reduce the risk of online data hacking

Increasing the security of your cloud data is an important thing to do as your account might get hacked and there are chances where it cannot be ignored. If you encrypt your data before uploading them it can ensure your privacy. This way people will not be able to access it illegally.

Online storage functioning is used by many people in recent years. Cloud storage is the most common thing. The storage space provides you with privacy and high-ranking security.

How to encrypt the files before uploading them?

This is an easy method for various simple online services by which you can easily store the encrypted files on cloud storage. There are steps to be followed by which you can encrypt the files.

1. The first thing to be done is to install an app called Cryptomator. This is a very useful app which you can find in all major variety of OS. The most popular of them all are iOS, Android, Windows, etc. You just have to install your app according to your particular kind of Operating System.

2. The second step is used to launch the application after installing it. You can see an application window panel there. There are various options and an image inside. You can see various options in the leftmost position at the bottom. From the options, you will have to choose Create New Vault.

3. After that, you can see a completely new window. You can access it only after logging in. You can create your own new directory over here. You have to name the list and then provide a password for it. You can unlock the list in the vault storage by filling in the password there. You can upload as well as store the content there. Since it is encrypted, you can access it anytime and anywhere.

There is various other software like Cryptomator for windows. There you can upload the files after you have encrypted them.

Encrypto You can use it on Mac OSX or on Windows. You can share and send the encrypted files this way. It is a cloud storage form of encryption. You can send them via USB, Dropbox or email. Boxcryptor This tool can also be used to encrypt files. You can create a folder on your computer and place the encrypted files there using 256 bit AES standard. Then you can save them in google drive or Dropbox. nCrypted Cloud This interesting tool can be found in Android, IOS, Mac, Windows. This tool allows you to create a folder on your computer in the platforms of cloud storage. After storing the files there, you can right click on them. That way you can encrypt or decrypt them. Sookasa This security tool is only available in Google Drive and Dropbox. To sync the content, you can create a secured folder inside Dropbox or Google Drive. You can store the encrypted files there before you can upload them on the cloud. Odrive You can link all the storage accounts in the cloud. It is a secured folder with SHA2256 hashes that are very well encrypted that way.