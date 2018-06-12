Here's all you need to know about offline video editing

Offline editing is also often known as proxy editing. It is a technique which is most often used in video editing for managing large files. In offline video editing, you create low-quality copies from your high-quality raw footage.

Later, you use the low-quality proxy files in the editing process, and after the editing job is done, you again replace the proxy files with their corresponding raw files. Offline video editing can prove to be a game changer for you especially if you have an old computer which is solely designed for light tasks and browsing.

What are the pros of offline video editing?

The first and foremost benefit of doing an offline video editing is that it will give a performance boost. Because proxy files are of small size and therefore editing becomes very easy in these files. These proxy files become very helpful if you have a computer that is running low on space. And also, working on small proxy files will consume low energy from your laptop, and the battery of your laptop will last longer.

What are the cons of offline video editing?

The time involved in the transcoding process of offline video editing is very time-consuming. Before you start editing, it is important for you to transcode the files where you want to work for determining a suitable size, and this task takes a lot of time.

Also, you have the option of transcoding the files manually, but the organization is very important in the manual process. As a result of poor organization, the entire proxy data can be thrown out of the Window. Also, the video quality with which you will be dealing with while editing the video will be of poor quality. It should also be noted that if you have a high-performance laptop, you should stay away from offline video editing because this will slow down your work instead of giving it a boost.

Recommendation of Offline Video Editor

There are many video editors which support offline video editing. For your guide, we have listed few of them.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2018 The proxy files are created in the initial ingest procedure here. It is one of the most popular video editing apps. Final Cut Pro XX Apple designs this video editor. It is available in two versions. You can create both optimized and proxy media here. Da Vinci Resolve It is another offline video editor for Mac devices. It runs on its internal workflow. The software favors optimized files in comparison to the raw footage. And you can always change the app preference. Now that you know the basic stuff about offline video editing and the software where you can do it, you should try it for yourself!