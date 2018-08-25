How to get your Instagram account verified

Celebrities and big brands often use social media to keep in touch with their followers. Users often follow the pages so that they can get the latest about the ones they are following. Instagram has more than a billion users, in addition to accounts that belong to individuals, famous and not that famous, there are accounts that belong to organizations, businesses, and groups as well.

But, if you have ever typed in the name of your favorite celebrity or the brand that you are interested in, you will have noticed that there might be more than one account sporting the name or a variation of the name, the only way you can know that the account you follow is legit is by looking for the blue tick mark that pops up next to the name of the account.

If you want to be verified, you will definitely be able to make great use of everything that is given below.

Instagram Verification

The blue tick mark that pops up next to the name of an account is Instagram’s way of letting you know that the people who run the account are who they say they are. Though Instagram does not keep an eye on verified accounts, it can revoke the verified status if the account ever starts to break rules.

Getting verified on Instagram

The Instagram verification help page has this on their page

“Accounts representing well-known figures and brands are verified because they have a high likelihood of being impersonated.”

Getting verified is not affected by how many followers you have. If you want your Instagram account to get verified, doing the things that are given below might help.

Build up your online profile

Building up a following on Twitter by setting up an active profile there, or setting up a website is a good way to boost your profile. You can also set up a YouTube channel loaded with videos to get more traffic to your site.

Posting links to these pages on your Instagram profile will give your account the boost that it needs.

In addition to being active on Instagram by posting your photos, it would be a good idea to respond to comments, like other pictures and get the most out of hashtags. Staying away from illegitimate services that help you gain Instagram followers and engaging in “Follow for Follow” schemes will also go a long way in promoting your authenticity.

Though getting verified might not make much of a difference to the average user, brands who wish to widen their reach to build up their businesses will gain a lot from not having to deal with copycat accounts.

Building up an online presence that will justify getting verified is what you need to focus on. But once you do your part in expanding your reach, Instagram verification will soon follow in the form of a blue tick.