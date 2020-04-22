How To Avail Free Amazon Prime Subscription

BSNL Plans That Offers Amazon Prime Subscription: Details

At present, the telco is offering 10 plans, where you get the Amazon Prime membership. The plans are priced at Rs. 99, Rs. 399, Rs. 401, Rs. 499, Rs. 525, Rs. 725, Rs. 798, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,125, and Rs. 1,525. However, Rs. 499 and Rs. 798 plans are available in two circles, such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The first plan of Rs. 99 ships 500MB data along with talk time worth Rs. 50. It includes free SMS benefits such as 100 messages per month. The second plan offers unlimited calling, 30GB data along with 100 messages for one month.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 401, where you get 45GB data and unlimited calling. However, this plan is only available in Karnataka. In fact, you'll get the same benefit with Rs. 499. The Rs. 525 ships unlimited calling and 40GB data. It includes 100 messages per month. The Rs. 725, Rs. 798, Rs. 799, Rs. 1125, and Rs. 1,525 ships 50GB, 60GB, 90GB, and unlimited data. It also includes unlimited calling and free messages per month.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Get Amazon Prime Subscription

Step 1: First, you need to opt for any postpaid packs.

Step 2: Then, you have to check the BSNL website and do the registration part.

Step 3: After that, you have to fill your details like your number, email ID, and state.

Step 4: Then, you have to create an Amazon account, and it is done.

BSNL Vs Private Players

If you are looking for a comparison between the operators then the major drawback with these plans is that BSNL is still operating on 3G networks in many circles, while both private players are offering good streaming quality on their 4G networks.

On the other hand, BSNL is providing this benefit to postpaid and broadband users, while these two operators are offering benefits with all categories. Besides, both operators are offering a premium subscription of the ZEE5 as well. This means that Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are catering more subscribers than BSNL.