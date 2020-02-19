How To Book, Cancel, Collect Refund IRCTC Tatkal Train Tickets

What Is Tatkal Ticket?

The Tatkal service allows users to book train tickets at short notice. Looking back, the Tatkal scheme was rolled out in 1997 and has undergone quite many changes over the years. Various reports say that roughly 1.3 million Tatkal transactions are processed by IRCTC every day. But most of these are booked within minutes after the Tatkal counter opens.

In 2015, the Indian government brought in a couple of changes for booking Tatkal tickets. IRCTC also changed the timings of the booking that year, which is 10 AM to 12 noon. To ease the booking of Tatkal tickets, travel agents and IRCTC agents are prohibited from booking a non-Tatkal ticket during that time frame.

How To Book Tatkal Ticket?

Since Tatkal tickets are booking for last-minute journeys, the window for booking it opens one day before the actual journey. However, it should be understood that it reduces to two days before the actual journey. IRCTC notes that the journey is defined as the day of chart preparation. As mentioned above, Tatkal tickets have a limited booking window. Tatkal AC tickets booking open at 10 AM. Non-AC Tatkal ticket bookings start from 11 AM.

Tatkal tickets (like normal train tickets) can be booked via the IRCTC website, the IRCTC app, and also on the ticket counter. The Indian Railways also notes that only four-passenger tickets for Tatkal can be booked. Two Tatkal tickets via one user id can be booked for all classes, except the first AC and executive class.

Payment Options For Tatkal Tickets

Paying for Tatkal tickets is similar to buying ordinary tickets. Additionally, IRCTC has introduced the ePaylater feature. The pay later option allows users to book their tickets first and pay for it later, within 14 days of the booking. IRCTC adds an additional 3.50 percent charge.

Payment Charges For Tatkal Tickets

Since Tatkal tickets are booked at the last minute, IRCTC levies some additional charges for the ticket, depending on the class of travel. 10 percent of the basic fare for second class and 30 percent of the basic fare for all other classes will be levied. IRCTC has also listed out a minimum and maximum charge for Tatkal tickets.

The second (sitting) tickets charge a minimum of Rs. 10 and a maximum of Rs. 15. The Sleeper class costs a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs. 200. The AC Chair Car costs a minimum of Rs. 125 and a maximum of Rs. 225. The AC 3 tier Tatkal tickets charge a minimum of Rs. 300 and a maximum of Rs. 400. The AC 2 tier and Executive tickets for Tatkal charge a minimum of Rs. 400 and a maximum of Rs. 500.

How To Check If Tatkal Ticket Is Confirmed/Waitlisted

If the Tatkal ticket is confirmed, it automatically goes up. If not confirmed, the status would reveal RAC or general waiting list. At the same time, IRCTC notes that if one passenger (maximum group of four) on a Tatkal has a confirmed ticket or a RAC ticket, the fellow passengers are allowed to board the train.

How To Cancel Tatkal Tickets

Tatkal tickets can be canceled only if it is in the waiting list or RAC. It can be canceled up to 30 minutes before the departure of the train. If the Tatkal ticket remains waitlisted and does not get confirmed or RAC, they are automatically refunded. Additionally, if the Indian Railways cancels a train; or if a train is running three hours late, passengers are entitled to file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) to claim a refund. The refund will automatically get credited with four-five working days into the user's bank account.

Tatkal Booking FAQs

Which App Is Best For Tatkal Booking?

There are a couple of apps where Tatkal tickets can be booked. The IRCTC app, available on both App Store and Google Play, is one of the best apps to book Tatkal tickets.

What Is The Difference Between Tatkal And Premium Tatkal?

Premium Tatkal is an online-only service and RAC/Waiting Ticket booking isn't allowed here. The Advance Reservation Period of Premium Tatkal is the same as Tatkal ticket booking.

How Can I Check Tatkal Seats In Train?

Once users log into the IRCTC website or mobile app, they need to fill in details of the source, destination, number of passengers, and date of travel. The list of available trains will appear on the screen. On selecting the train, the users will need to choose the class of travel, which will then reveal the number of seats available.

Is Senior Citizen Concession Available For Tatkal Booking?

Tatkal bookings offer no concession. This means that there's no concession for senior citizens booking Tatkal tickets either.