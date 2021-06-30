How To Cancel COVID Vaccine Appointment Using CoWIN Mobile App? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It has been over a year now since we all have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been one of the worst virus outbreaks of the modern generation. Following a standstill situation for months, researchers across the globe were able to develop a vaccination to combat future outbreaks.

Following the availability of the coronavirus vaccine in India, the

government introduced the CoWIN app dedicated to the inoculation drive.

The CoWIN app came as the first approach to schedule appointments, reserve vaccination slots, and also view/download certificates.

Recently, the government announced new guidelines for CoWIN where users will be able to add passport details to the vaccination certificate. The government has also introduced new vaccination guidelines following which the 18+ years age group can visit vaccination centres directly and get their required doses without any prior appointments.

Following this, users have been routing to the CoWIN portal to cancel their appointments. If you also have been trying the same and are unable to find the right steps, this article will guide you in the right way. Take a look:

How Can We Cancel COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Via CoWIN App?

Step 1: Open the CoWIN or the Arogya Setu vaccination app on your respective smartphones. You can also use the Umang app to cancel or reschedule your vaccine appointment. The steps are similar on all these apps.

Step 2: After you have logged in to your account, go to the 'vaccination' option.

Step 3: Complete the verification process by entering your registered mobile number. Submit the OTP received and you will be able to see the list of vaccination appointments in your account.

Step 4: Select the member whose appointment you want to cancel. You will see two tabs in the front of the name of the user, i.e, a calendar and a cancel option. Select the latter to cancel the vaccination appointment.

Why Would You Need To Cancel An Appointment?

As we mentioned above, the government of India has announced new vaccination guidelines for the Indian public which states one can visit a centre without any prior appointments to get a free coronavirus vaccine dose. A lot of commotion was seen for the 18+ years age group with the masses struggling to reserve slots.

Since there is no more such provision that requires an advanced booking of slot, users are cancelling with the scheduled appointments. If in case one is unable to make it to the vaccination centre, the above steps will help with appointment cancellation.

