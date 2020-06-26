How To Download And Install Google Play Store On Laptop And PCs

What makes using Android fun is the availability of numerous apps on its Play Store serving different purposes. You not only get to download games but apps related to lifestyle, social media, music, photography, and what not.

While the Google Play Store comes pre-installed on smartphones, you have the provision of accessing it via web browsers on your laptop or computers. But, have you tried downloading the Play Store on these machines. If not, then this article is what you need to go through.

How To Access Google Play Store On Laptops And PCs

There is no direct way you can download and install the Google Play Store on your laptop or PCs. However, you can access it via any web browser. Once you visit the Google Play Store on a browser you need to sign-in using your official Gmail ID with which you are logged in on your smartphone as well.

You can see the list of apps that are downloaded on your smartphone. Also, you can give a command directly from the browser to the Play Store to download any app on your smartphone. So this is how you access Google Play Store from your laptop or PC.

How To Download And Run Play Store On Laptops And PCs

As mentioned earlier, there is no authentic way of downloading and running the Play Store on your laptop or personal computers. For this, you will need an Android Emulator which simulates Android devices on your computer or laptop.

It is as capable as smartphones and allows us to test and run applications on API levels. So technically, you don't need to have a smartphone handy all the time if you want to test any app's performance.

There are multiple such Android Emulators available in the market. Some popular ones include NOX, Bluestacks, and Andyroid. You can download any of these Emulators to download Google Play Store on your computer. We are guiding you with the steps with reference to Bluestacks.

1. Visit any web browser and download the Bluestacks.exe file.

2. Run and install the .exe file and follow the on-

screen steps

3. Once the installation is complete run the Emulator

4. You will now need to log in using a Gmail ID.

5. Download the Play Store and you are done

6. You can now search for apps and also install them on the laptop to get an idea of their performance