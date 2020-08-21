How To Download And Send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Most of the festivals this year will likely be low-key and held in quarantine. Despite removing the lockdown, people still prefer to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will likely be celebrated with our immediate family, rather than having a big bash. Yet, you can send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the festival.

WhatsApp has a couple of in-built stickers that we can use at all times. Alternatively, you can download and send stickers on WhatsApp. For various festivities, there are dedicated Stickers app on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Here is how to send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers for Android and iOS.

How To Send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers On Android

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Ganesh Chaturthi stickers. You will find many options, including animated stickers.

Step 2: Select any one of your choice and download it. Next, allow the stickers to have access to WhatsApp and vice-versa.

Step 3: You will be able to see the new stickers pack on WhatsApp by clicking on the '+' icon in the emojis tab.

Step 4: You can now send the Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers to your contacts.

How To Send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers On iOS

In contrast to the Google Play Store, the options on the Apple App store are largely limited. You can follow a similar method as noted for Android devices. You will likely find very limited options and you may need to pay for the stickers pack as well. Alternatively, you can forward a few Ganesh Chaturthi stickers from your Android device to your iOS device and forward it.

Apart from this, you can even custom-make Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers on iOS using the Sticker Maker app from the App Store. With this, you can select the image from your Photos app, which is converted to a sticker. Next, you'll need to provide permission to WhatsApp to use the new sticker. Once done, you can share the custom-made Ganesh Chaturthi stickers to your contacts.

Best Mobiles in India