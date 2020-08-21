Just In
- 4 hrs ago LG K31 Vs Other Budget Smartphones On Competition In India
-
- 13 hrs ago Oppo A53 India Launch Set For August 25; Features, Expected Price
- 13 hrs ago Airtel And Reliance Jio Plans That Ship Disney+ Hotstar And Other OTT Platforms Subscription
- 14 hrs ago BSNL Offering 5GB Extra Data To Its Landline Users: Here's How To get
Don't Miss
- Movies Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi From Viruddh Is Our Song Of The Day Pick
- Sports Sevilla 3-2 Inter: Diego Carlos goes from zero to hero as Lukaku suffers heartbreak
- News Sushant Rajput case: 5-member team from AIIMS to examine autopsy report
- Finance How Digital Payments May Have Helped Banks Amid The Pandemic
- Lifestyle 5 Excellent Ways Coffee Can Help With Hair Growth
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Meteor Expected India Launch Next Month: To Rival Jawa 300
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
How To Download And Send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers
Most of the festivals this year will likely be low-key and held in quarantine. Despite removing the lockdown, people still prefer to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will likely be celebrated with our immediate family, rather than having a big bash. Yet, you can send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the festival.
WhatsApp has a couple of in-built stickers that we can use at all times. Alternatively, you can download and send stickers on WhatsApp. For various festivities, there are dedicated Stickers app on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Here is how to send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers for Android and iOS.
How To Send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers On Android
Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Ganesh Chaturthi stickers. You will find many options, including animated stickers.
Step 2: Select any one of your choice and download it. Next, allow the stickers to have access to WhatsApp and vice-versa.
Step 3: You will be able to see the new stickers pack on WhatsApp by clicking on the '+' icon in the emojis tab.
Step 4: You can now send the Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers to your contacts.
How To Send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers On iOS
In contrast to the Google Play Store, the options on the Apple App store are largely limited. You can follow a similar method as noted for Android devices. You will likely find very limited options and you may need to pay for the stickers pack as well. Alternatively, you can forward a few Ganesh Chaturthi stickers from your Android device to your iOS device and forward it.
Apart from this, you can even custom-make Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers on iOS using the Sticker Maker app from the App Store. With this, you can select the image from your Photos app, which is converted to a sticker. Next, you'll need to provide permission to WhatsApp to use the new sticker. Once done, you can share the custom-made Ganesh Chaturthi stickers to your contacts.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
35,899
-
45,999
-
11,228
-
5,990
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500