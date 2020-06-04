How To Download And Use Fingerprint Scanner App On JioPhone

The support for internet connectivity and third-party apps makes it more user-friendly. Several users are looking out for ways to run popular third-party apps like TikTok on the device.

But, amongst one of the most searched features is the fingerprint scanner. While the JioPhone is a feature phone it comes void of a physical fingerprint scanner. But, are they worth it? Find out in this article how:

How To Use Fingerprint Scanner On A JioPhone

As mentioned earlier, there is no fingerprint scanner physically present on the handset. So, you will need to make-shift via third-party applications. You can search online for third-party apps that support fingerprint locking in JioPhone.

We tried searching for a specific fingerprint app lock dedicated to the JioPhone. However, no authentic app could be found. Rather, we came across numerous apps from different developers. You can download any of these apps, but make sure you select the highest rated version of any app.

Does These Apps Function Properly?

If we speak of the facts, then the fingerprint scanner is more accurate when a sensor is being used. But, for long third party apps have been providing this provision by roping in the touch-sensitive displays. These apps read the fingerprint via AI so that a device could be locked or unlocked with the fingerprint.

But, don't expect it to be fool-proof or accurate in unlocking the JioPhone. This feature is always successful with a dedicated sensor. Also, considering the device retails under Rs. 2,000, it is criminal to accept this feature. You can always opt for the inbuilt lock features like PIN and patterns to keep your device protected.