Just In
- 40 min ago Exynos 1080 Flagship Processor Unveiled: Likely To Power Vivo X60
-
- 43 min ago Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Live Images Revealed; Origin OS, Price Tipped
- 2 hrs ago Vi Mobile Bill Payment: How To Pay Vi Mobile Postpaid Bill Online
- 2 hrs ago Realme 7 5G Launching On November 19; Rebranded Realme V5 In India?
Don't Miss
- Movies Saif Ali Khan Trolled For Saying 'Acting Is A High-Risk Profession, Almost Like Working At Hospital'
- Finance IndiGo Paints Files For Rs 1,000 Crore IPO
- Sports Buoyed with IPL 2020 success, BCCI secretary Jay Shah assures to deliver a safe T20 World Cup in 2021
- News Bihar election results: Nitish Kumar may take oath as CM on Monday
- Lifestyle Diwali 2020: Alaya F’s Dual Toned Eye Shadow Is All You Need To Try To Get Festive-Perfect Look
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Bookings Unofficially Started At Dealership-Level: India Launch Expected Soon
- Education Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020: How To Download Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020
- Travel Places To Celebrate A Quiet And Clean Diwali
How To Find And Open Hidden Apps On Redmi Smartphones
Smartphones are not just an entertainment hub, these pocket-sized gadgets offer numerous activities for us to work on. We can do photography, surf the internet, play games, and what not on these handheld devices. India has been one of the favourite markets for global smartphone manufacturers to launch their new devices. Xiaomi is amongst the popular Chinese brand that is consistent with smartphone launches in the country.
Its Redmi series has been one of the widest range of products to offer. Loaded with features and a reasonable price tag is what gets most buyers for these smartphones. You can download multiple apps on Redmi devices from the Google Play Store. Since privacy is a major concern nowadays, security features and apps are seeing a major demand amongst users.
Redmi smartphones come with an option to hide the apps you wouldn't want your peers to get hands-on. But, do you know the trick of finding those hidden apps without hassle? If not, this article is what you need to go through:
How To Find Hidden Apps On Redmi Smartphones
Before going on to the process of hiding the apps on Redmi smartphones, you must be aware of hiding them. Let's give a quick look at how you can hide apps using the Settings tab on Redmi smartphones. The steps to search and open the hidden apps will follow:
Step 1: To hide the desired apps on Redmi Android smartphones you firs need to head to the Settings menu and search for the 'App Lock' tab.
Step 2: You can select the apps you want to lock or hide from the aforementioned tab.
There is one easy way to find the hidden apps on Redmi smartphones which doesn't require any third party downloads or a special trick. Have a look at the steps:
Step 1: Head to the Google Play Store and go to the 'Search' tab.
Step 2: Type the name of the hidden application in the 'Search' tab.
Step 3: Once the dedicated page of the app opens up on the Google Play Store, you will get two options- Uninstall and Open.
Step 4: Select the latter and you are all set.
-
23,448
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,499
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900