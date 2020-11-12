How To Find And Open Hidden Apps On Redmi Smartphones Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphones are not just an entertainment hub, these pocket-sized gadgets offer numerous activities for us to work on. We can do photography, surf the internet, play games, and what not on these handheld devices. India has been one of the favourite markets for global smartphone manufacturers to launch their new devices. Xiaomi is amongst the popular Chinese brand that is consistent with smartphone launches in the country.

Its Redmi series has been one of the widest range of products to offer. Loaded with features and a reasonable price tag is what gets most buyers for these smartphones. You can download multiple apps on Redmi devices from the Google Play Store. Since privacy is a major concern nowadays, security features and apps are seeing a major demand amongst users.

Redmi smartphones come with an option to hide the apps you wouldn't want your peers to get hands-on. But, do you know the trick of finding those hidden apps without hassle? If not, this article is what you need to go through:

How To Find Hidden Apps On Redmi Smartphones

Before going on to the process of hiding the apps on Redmi smartphones, you must be aware of hiding them. Let's give a quick look at how you can hide apps using the Settings tab on Redmi smartphones. The steps to search and open the hidden apps will follow:

Step 1: To hide the desired apps on Redmi Android smartphones you firs need to head to the Settings menu and search for the 'App Lock' tab.

Step 2: You can select the apps you want to lock or hide from the aforementioned tab.

There is one easy way to find the hidden apps on Redmi smartphones which doesn't require any third party downloads or a special trick. Have a look at the steps:

Step 1: Head to the Google Play Store and go to the 'Search' tab.

Step 2: Type the name of the hidden application in the 'Search' tab.

Step 3: Once the dedicated page of the app opens up on the Google Play Store, you will get two options- Uninstall and Open.

Step 4: Select the latter and you are all set.

