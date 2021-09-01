How To Fix "File Too Large For Destination" Error While Transferring Larger Files To Flash Drives Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Modern days technology has helped us with an easy lifestyle. The masses are presented with unique and improved gadgets that make it possible for us to a hassle-free living. And out of all, smartphones and laptops/PCs remains the most useful consumer devices to date. There has been exponential development in both these sectors. But in this article, we will be focusing on the latter's one useful functionality with an external accessory.

We are speaking of Flash drives which you might also know as USB drives. These tiny external drives allow storing additional data and also helps with transferring data from one laptop/PC to another. Their usage hasn't been limited to laptops and PCs now. The modern days smart TVs and audio accessories also now support USB drives for media playback.

While copying a file to a Flash/ USB drive is as simple as copy+ paste, there are instances when you might get errors while transferring data; specifically with the files sized larger than 4GB. This is one of the issues which is commonly reported by users across. For example, if you are trying to copy a video file that is bigger than 4GB in size, you will get an error stating "File too large for destination". This error might show up despite additional space is available on the drive.

This issue might be prevalent even with the drive being empty or if in case you have recently formatted the drive to make extra space. If this is one of the issues troubling you, let us guide you with some easy steps that will rectify this error and allow you to copy large files and videos to a USB drive.

How To Transfer Files Larger Than 4GB To USB Flash Drives

Before we proceed, we would like to add that you need to make changes to Flash drive's settings. Changing the system settings from "FAT 32" to "NTFS" would do the trick. Following are steps:

Step 1: Formatting is the easiest way to change the "FAT 32" settings to "NTFS". You can right-click on the drive and select the "Quick formatting" option.

Step 2: If in case, formatting doesn't do the trick, you'll need to change the settings manually. Right-click again on the drive from My Computer and select the "File System" option.

Step 3: From the "File System" option select "NTFS" and save the changes. Once this setting is applied you will be easily able to copy larger files (more than 4GB) on your USB drives.

