Puri Ticket In Google Pay: How To Get Puri Ticket In Google Pay Go India Game

Google Pay is now the most trending topic on the internet. As a part of the festive season, the platform is hosting the 'Go India' game which is available for both Android and iOS devices. In Google Pay 'Go India' game one can take a virtual tour of 30 cities before November 25 and can get a chance to win up to Rs. 501 and multiple discount coupons. To complete the virtual tour, you need KMs and cities tickets as well.

How To Get Puri Ticket In Google Pay

Usually, by sharing pictures of the cities you have visited, you can collect other city tickets and KMs. However, there are some rare tickets including Puri, Nainital, Gangtok in the game that are very difficult to obtain. In the previous stories, we already shared the steps to get the Nainital, Gangtok tickets on Google Pay. Here's we are sharing the steps on how to get a Puri ticket in Google Pay.

Step 1: First, you need to head over to the Google Pay app and tap on the 'Go India' logo which is placed at the bottom of the home page.

Step 2: After that, tap on the 'More actions' option where you will find multiple options to earn a Puri ticket or rare tickets by paying bills, recharge prepaid mobiles, and DTH.

Step 3: Besides, you can get tickets by paying at merchants via QR codes. Notably, the payment should be more than Rs. 30.

With the above method, you will earn some rare city tickets. However, these steps do not guarantee you a Puri ticket. If you do not get the specified city ticket you can make payment a few more times. Moreover, Google has recently introduced a redesigned Google Pay app.

