How to Hide Chat In Telegram App On Android/ iOS

Instant messaging apps have become a blessing in disguise for us all. We hardly can imagine our lifestyle without any such application. WhatsApp and Telegram are amongst such market leaders when it comes to such instant messaging platforms. However, WhatsApp has been taking a lot of heat due to its newly announced privacy policy.

And since privacy is a major concern amongst the masses, people have started looking out for options. A surge has been in the Telegram and Signal Messaging app's user base in recent weeks. Telegram is one of the most feature-rich messaging application which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms.

Since we are speaking of privacy, one of the most useful features which Telegram offers is the option to hide chats without deleting them. It isn't much of a task to hide the chats in Telegram. There is a dedicated feature that will allow you to hide conversation with any contact from the main screen. It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp is yet to announce a feature to hide conversations. The only way you can work around it is by deleting. If you are using Telegram and are unaware of how to hide chats, the following is what you need to do:

How To Hide Conversations In Telegram

Step 1: Make sure to have a registered account on Telegram before you go ahead with all the steps. Open the app and then go to the homepage.

Step 2: Swipe left on any contact whose chat/conversation you want to archive.

Step 3:Once contact is archived it will be hidden from the main conversation window.

Step 4: You can locate the 'Archive' folder right on the top of the contact list. You can hide this by swiping left on the tab.

Step 5: To bring back the 'Archive' folder, refresh the main conversation screen.

