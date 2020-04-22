ENGLISH

    How To Install And Watch Content On BSNL TV Application

    By
    |

    Offering streaming services with prepaid and postpaid plans has become a new trend in the telecom industry. All private players have tied up with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar. Besides, the operators are offering content on their dedicated apps. Similarly, the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently launched its content platform for its customers.

    The BSNL mobile TV application is specially designed for its prepaid customers. The newly launched application is providing unlimited music and movies in regional languages. It includes content related to crime. Let's talk about the plans that BSNL is offering.

    BSNL Plans That Offers Mobile TV Application: Details

    The operator is offering six plans, where users will get its TV application. The plans are named as STV 97, STV 365, STV 399, STV 997, STV 998, and STV 1999. The first plan in this list offers 2GB data for 18 days. It includes a BSNL TV subscription along with 250 minutes for calling. The STV 365 ships 2GB data daily, along with 250 minutes for calling for 60 days. The STV 399 ships 1GB data along with 100 messages for 80 days.

    The fourth plan in the list is STV 997, where it offers 3GB data per day and 10 messages for 180 days. Then, there is STV 999 plan, which provides 2GB data for 210 days. Lastly, there's STV 1999 pack, where you get 3GB data per day, 250 minutes for calling on all networks, and 100 messages per day for 425 days.

    How To Install BSNL TV Application
     

    • Step 1: First, you need to subscribe to any prepaid packs.
    • Step 2: After that, you will get a message from the company that will have an OTP.
    • Step 3: Then, you have to enter that OTP to use the application.
    • Step 4: Once you login to the application, you have to give a password.
    • Step 5: Then, you have to select a language, and this is done you can watch the content on the application.
    BSNL TV App Offers Regional Content: Details

    It is worth mentioning that these packs also offer regional content on several languages such as Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Hindi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Haryanavi. In fact, it is expected that the operator might add content in more languages in the coming days. The operator has tied up with Lokdhun Telemedia to develop this application. For the unaware, Lokdhun Telemedia only offers regional content which is a major drawback as private players are offering content in all languages.

     

