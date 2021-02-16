Just In
How To Know That JioFiber Plans Are Available At Your Location Or Not
JioFiber has recently announced that it is planning to increase its customer base to over two crores. In fact, JioFiber is offering speed between 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps. In addition, the company is offering content from all top content providers, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, many more. Besides, the company ships unlimited calling anywhere in the country. However, if you are also looking for JioFiber services in your area, then you have to follow these steps.
Here's How To Find Out That JioFiber Services At Your Region
Step 1: You need to check Reliance Jio's website and tap on the JioFiber option. Then, you'll see the four options such as services, plans, devices, find a store, and book now option.
Step 2: You have to click on the book now option and that redirects you towards the registration page, where you have to write your name along with your mobile number.
Step 3: Then, you'll get the OTP on your mobile number and you have to verify that code, then have to fill another form.
Step 4: You have to write your Pincode, state, city, building, apartment, society name, along with flat, office address. Then, you have to write your email ID and click on submit button, and then you will get to know that JioFiber services are available on your location or not. The company will send you a notification once the services will be launched at your location.
All JioFiber Packs In India: Details
JioFiber ships six plans, which are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. These packs ships 30 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed. Notably, these internet packs are offering more benefits than any other broadband plans and it is expected that soon it will capture the whole industry.
