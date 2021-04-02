How To Lock Google Play Store On Your Android Smartphones? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Android OS has become the major driving firmware on smartphones. Besides Apple, other major tech brands have opted for Android OS to power their smartphones. Google has been upgrading its mobile operating system by adding new features. Dark Mode, gesture-based navigation, and Digital Wellbeing are amongst some of the useful features added to the Android OS in recent times.

Google has also integrated the Play Store application which serves as the marketplace of Android apps. If you need to install any app on your smartphone, you will need to visit the Google Play Store. The UI is well designed and you get to see the app details such as download size, ratings, and also user reviews. This helps you with deciding the authenticity of a newly launched application.

The Google Play Store is a storehouse for all category of applications. From social media to lifestyle and gaming, you get numerous options to choose from. There are some 18+ apps as well which are not suitable for kids. However, by default, everyone can download any app despite the 18+ warning.

If this has been your biggest concerns with your child having an access to a smartphone, then you should know that there is also a provision to set a lock so that these apps can't be accessed or installed. All you need to do is set parental controls. How you can do it? Let's take a look:

Steps To Set Parental Control On Google Play Store?

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store application on the respected smartphone where you want to set the parental controls.

Step 2: Click on the Menu option from the top-left corner.

Step 3: Now open the Settings tab.

Step 4: Select the "Parental Control" option and toggle on this setting.

Step 5: Once you click on the toggle tab, you will be asked to set a security pin. Enter the numeric digits which you feel won't be an easy guess for your child.

Step 6: You can set filters to apps and also movies and games which are unrated.

