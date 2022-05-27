How To Mark Parking Spot In Google Maps

ENGLISH

    Google Maps, one of the popular apps that are used for navigation purposes has added a feature - Save your parking. This feature will let you remember where you had parked your vehicle. All you have to do is just park your car and open the app and mark the location. It will store all the details and help you find your car easily.

     
    The new feature will save your current location and slap a noticeable P icon on the map. This would not be enough for a multi-story parking lot. You can add a new interface to save other information. For instance, you can adjust the dot location, type notes or add photos to the parking spot.

    Before using this feature, there are some prerequisites that you need to ensure. Firstly, you need to have the updated version of the Google app and Google Maps app. Also, your smartphone should run on Android Marshmallow or above or iOS 10 or above. Make sure that you have enabled the location services on your smartphone. The Google Assistant service should have been granted all the necessary approvals.

    Let's take a look at how to save a parking spot in Google Maps from here.

    Step 1: Firstly, you need to park your car.
    Step 2: Once you have parked, you need to open Google Maps app.
    Step 3: Now, tap on the Blue Pin, which represents your current location.
    Step 4: After tapping, you will get three options on the screen.
    Step 5: Choose the 'Save Your Parking' option.
    Step 6: You can add more details, including photos, parking number, etc.

    That's it! Your vehicle's parking spot will be marked on Google Maps.

    How To Find Parked Vehicle's Location

    Now, when you want to find your parked car or vehicle on Google Maps, you just have to open the app and tap on the option reading 'Saved Parking'. You can tap on the direction and head towards the same by hitting Start to turn on the navigation.

     

    Alternatively, you can use Google Assistant for the same. Once you have parked your car, you can ask Google Assistant to save your parking location by saying "Remember where I have parked". Likewise, when you want to find your parked vehicle, you can ask Google Assistant to "Where is my car".

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 17:33 [IST]
    X