How To Take Screenshot On Windows 11

Screenshots are an integral part of projects and assignments. It helps you troubleshoot or guide others through a process. At a time when remote working and online education are trending, it is important to know how to take a screenshot on your laptop or PC. With the launch of Windows 11 OS and the availability of the software for you to download and install it on your laptop or PC, it is important to know how to take a screenshot.

Similar to the previous iterations of Windows, the latest release - Windows 11 also offers inbuilt options to grab screenshots - be it the entire screen or just a part of it. If you are interested in editing, then you can try the various third-party options available in the Windows Store. Below, we have detailed various options such as Print Screen and Snipping Tool that can be used to capture a screenshot on Windows 11.

Take Screenshot On Windows 11 Using Print Screen Key

The Print Screen key is a simple way to capture a screenshot on Windows 11. You just have to use the Print Screen (Prt Scr or Prt Scn) key on your laptop to click a screenshot. When you team it up with other keys, this feature will be more refined. Let's take a look at the variations of Print Screen from here.

Press PrtScn: On pressing only the Print Screen key, you will be able to copy the entire to the clipboard. You can paste this screenshot into any application that displays images such as Paint or Word.

Windows + PrtScn: If you press both Windows and Print Screen keys simultaneously, then you will be able to save the entire screen as an image file. This file can be accessed from Pictures -> Screenshots.

Alt + PrtScn: If you press both Alt and PrtScn keys simultaneously, then it will copy only the active window to the clipboard and you can paste it into any program as the PrtScn function.

Windows + Shift + S: This key combination will dim the screen and the mouse cursor will change to a pointer. You just have to drag to choose a portion of the screen that you want to capture. This screenshot will be copied to the clipboard and you can paste it into other programs such as Paint or Word.

Take Screenshot On Windows 11 Using Snipping Tool

There is also the Snipping Tool that can be used to take a flexible screenshot. You can use the Snipping Tool to capture the desired part of the screen and save it as an image without pasting it anywhere such as Paint or Word. To use it, follow the below steps.

Step 1: Start the Snipping Tool from the Star Menu.

Step 2: In the drop down menu called Mode, you can choose the kind of screenshot shape you require and can choose anything from the entire screen to any other shape.

Step 3: Click on New and the screen will freeze. You can use the mouse to create the screenshot and it will appear in the Snipping Tool window.

Step 4: You can also include a tooltip, which appears after a mouse movement or specify how long to wait to capture a screenshot using the Delay menu.

Step 5: You can take a screenshot using the drawing tools to automate the screenshot.

Step 6: Once done, click File -> Save As.

Step 7: Hit copy in the Snipping Tool window to copy the image to the clipboard.

These are the various inbuilt options. You can also choose to download third-party apps for the purpose.

