How To Take Screenshots On Android 11 Smartphones? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Android OS is one of the most commonly used platforms by OEMs for their smartphones. The availability of a large range of mobile applications and several useful features is the major factor for its popularity. Over years, Google has made some major improvements to this mobile OS for better performance and usability.

The new version of Android OS' has also come along with improved security and new design layouts. One of the most common and useful features which the Android OS offers is the ability to capture a screen. We bet you must have tried to take a screenshot of an app's page or screen on your Android smartphone at least once.

While the new Android version comes with an advanced screen recording option, the screenshot feature is still available on Android 11. And you don't have to stick using the old school methods or third-party apps to grab a screenshot. This article will guide you with the easy steps to take a screenshot on any Android 11 smartphone:

How To Take A Screenshot On Android 11 Smartphones

Step 1: If you own a smartphone running on Android 11, you don't need to press and hold the power key for screenshots. Just open an app or the screen whose screenshot you want to take and swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: The aforementioned step is similar to switching apps from the home page. Once you perform the step, you will be able to see a bunch of options at the bottom.

Step 3: Select the screenshot feature. There will be a floating window that will show additional options such as 'edit' and 'share'. Click on the required option. You can directly edit an image or share it with your friends.

