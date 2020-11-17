How To Transfer Money To Bank Account Via PhonePe On Smartphones Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

With the rapid growth of digital payments app in India, users are flooding to the available platforms to make the most of it. PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and several others are catering to the consumers who now prefer to carry money in e-wallets instead of hard cash.

These apps are not just designed for making online payments and paying bills, but also offer several bank-related facilities. Take for reference, transferring money to a bank account using one of such apps. Since PhonePe is amongst the widely used UPI apps besides Google Pay and Paytm, we will be making you aware of the steps to transfer money to an account using this application.

How To Transfer Money To A Bank Account Via PhonePe

PhonePe UPI app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. You can head to the respective app stores to install this application. The steps to transfer money to a bank account are listed below. Let's have a look:

Step 1: Go to the app drawer of your smartphone and open the PhonePe app.

Step 2: You will be able to see multiple money transfer and other option on the homepage. Select the 'To Account' option.

Step 3: In the next step you need to add to link the account you need to transfer money to. For this, select the 'Add Beneficiary' option.

Step 4: Select the bank name from the next page and you will get the option to fill in the details of the account.

Step 5: Once the bank information is logged successfully, select the account and enter the amount you want to transfer.

Step 6: The remaining payment procedure is standard as other payments.

