How To Turn On E-SIM On Airtel And Vi Networks

Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are offering eSIM services to their prepaid and postpaid users. These eSIMs are completely different from physical SIM as they are already embedded in the devices. The companies also allow their customers to download the SIM. Besides, all telecom operators are offering services to activate the eSIM after completing the verification process. If you want to use the eSIM services of Airtel and Vi, then follow these steps.

Steps To Activate eSIM On Airtel

You need to send an eSIM registered email id message to 121 with your mobile number. Notably, if you have registered your email ID with the company, then you will get a confirmation message from the company within 60 seconds. And, in case your email is not registered, then Airtel will send you the whole procedure to register email id with them. Even, if your email ID is invalid, then Airtel will offer to help you re-initiate the process of the eSIM activation.

After that, Airtel will confirm your request and you will get a confirmation call from the company for your consent. Then, the company will tell you the whole information regarding the QR code. Once it is done, users will get confirmation from the QR code to activate the eSIM. It will take two hours to activate the SIM. It is worth noting that users should have a physical SIM inserted at the time changing to eSIM services.

How To Use QR Code

You need to scan the QR code that you have received on your email ID. You have to open the settings on your mobile phones and now you need to connect to the Wi-Fi network. Tap on the advance option, carrier, and scan the code. After scanning the code, you have to click on the download option and complete the whole eSIM procedure.

Steps To Activate eSIM on Vi

Notably, Vi eSIM services are already available for postpaid customers only and it is available at limited places, such as Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, UP East, Maharashtra, Goa, and Mumbai. This means these services are not available in all 22 circles. Following are steps to convert the Vi physical SIM into eSIM

You have to send eSIM along with registered email id to 199 number. Now, you will get a message that needs to be replied with ESIMY to get the confirmation of the eSIM. After that, you will get a message from the same number and you need to provide your consent before that. You will also get a QR code from the Vi on your email. That particular code will activate the eSIM.

Here Is The List Of Devices Eligible For Vi eSIM

From Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Fold 2 are compatible with Vi eSIM. While, the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are also listed on the company's website. Lastly, Vi said that devices launched after the Google Pixel 3A are also compatible with the eSIM services.

