How to Unblock Paytm Account Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Paytm is undeniably one of the most popular digital wallet apps available in India. Started as a platform for dish TV and mobile recharges, this app has found its way to the majority of smartphones. This payment app has a massive user base and has now several features that make online transactions hassle-free. You need to make an account to use the services.

The app allows digital transactions from a wallet, UPI, and bank transfers as well. Since this is a payment app, there are always some concerns related to security. To make the platform secure users need to register and log in using the ID and password. You might have come across scenarios where your account gets blocked and you are unable to use the services. This article will guide how you can unblock your account to resume using the services.

Steps To Unblock A Locked Paytm Account

The primary reason for an account to get blocked is multiple failed login attempts. If you are typing an incorrect password or user ID multiple times your account will be blocked. Your account may get blocked even with an unauthorized login attempt. While a locked account gets unblocked after a certain period, you can also follow some other steps for a quick unblock.

Step 1: You can visit the Paytm official website or use the app to unblock an account.

Step 2: Go to the '24 x 7 Help' section and select the 'My Account' option.

Step 3: Now, you need to select the 'My Account Blocked' option.

Step 4: Once you are done with the above steps, you need to click on the 'Message Us' option.

Step 5: You can write a mail to customer support stating the concern. Make sure you enter the correct personal details (registered email address and phone number). Your account will be unlocked once you complete these steps.

