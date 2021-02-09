How To Unlock Home Screen Layout On Redmi, Samsung, Realme, And Oppo Smartphones? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Android OS is amongst the most commonly used platforms by the OEMs for their smartphones. You will find numerous brands in the country when it comes to Android smartphones. Amongst the widely popular smartphone brands are Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme. Besides these Chinese smartphone makers, Samsung is also quite popular amongst the consumers for its feature-rich smartphones.

Since the firmware used by all these brands is Android, there is a wide range of features that are identical to these devices. However, due to different UI and screen layout, the features are named and placed differently on each device. Skin customization is one of the commonly available features on Android smartphones. You can make optimizations to the home screen and lock screen and also set wallpapers to enhance the visual appeal.

There is a feature called 'Home Screen' layout whose functionality is to manage the icons on the home screen. This option is available across all Android smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and Oppo. Locking the 'Home Screen' layout feature will prevent the accidental removal of app icons from the main window of your smartphone while unlocking it does the vice versa. Here in this article, we are sharing the tips to unlock the Home Screen layout in Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and Oppo smartphones.

How To Unlock Home Screen Layout In Samsung Smartphones

Before we guide you with the steps to unlock the Home Screen layout on the devices Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and Oppo smartphones, we would like to add that the procedure is identical on all these Android devices. The functionality isn't also different. Take a look at the steps below:

Step 1: The first step which you need to follow is going to the Settings option on your respected Android smartphones.

Step 2: Locate the 'Home Screen' layout feature. This procedure is the same on the devices from the aforementioned brands. Click on this option.

Step 3: Now, all you need to do is toggle off the Lock Home screen option to unlock this feature. Toggle on to lock the Home screen layout feature.

