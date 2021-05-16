How To Update GB WhatsApp On Your Android Smartphones? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp is the first names that come to mind when we speak of popular instant messaging applications. Several useful features such as voice/ video calling, sharing images and documents to contact along with an end-to-end messaging service is what makes this app a hit amongst the masses. While this app is loaded with such user-friendly features and tools, one of its shortcomings is the limited themes/skins.

This has allowed third-party developers to create a customized clone app of WhatsApp so that users get the benefits of the native app in addition to an additional set of features. GB WhatsApp is one such forked version of WhatsApp which you can download on your smartphones.

However, GB WhatAPP like other such WhatsApp mod applications is unauthorized and might lead to an account ban on the original app. WhatsApp itself has been warning against the usage of GB WhatsApp and other such apps, however, the availability of some different features along with the native ones is why users stick to using these applications.

Also, users need to download or update the older version of GB WhatsApp timely so that it doesn't expire and users get access to all available features. So, how can you update the existing version of GB WhatsApp on your Android smartphones? Let's take a look:

Steps To Update GB WhatsApp On Android Smartphones

Just for reference, the GB WhatsApp application is not available to download on Google Play Store. You will have to download the apk file via the official website or other online portals.

Step 1: Open the GB WhatsApp application on your respective smartphones.

Step 2: Go to the More option (three vertical dots) placed on the top-right and select the 'Foud Modes' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Update' tab and select the 'check update' option. If there is a new update available you can go ahead with the update process.

Step 4: You need to select the 'Web Downloads' option if you are using a dated version of this application.

Step 5: Once you click on the 'Web Download' you will get the option to select the browser to launch the update settings.

Step 6: Download the GB WhatsApp package and run the installation setup to complete the update process.

