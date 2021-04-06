How To Use Attendance Tracking Feature On Google Meet? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Online video conferencing became a new norm in recent times. The sudden pandemic situation across the globe due to COVID-19 is what led the workforce to resort to remote working mode. The need for such online meetings tools became more than ever. Google Meet, Zoom, and other platforms became the instant choice of the masses.

Google Meet is currently one of the best such platforms available. The online meeting applications works both on smartphones as well as laptops and PCs. The search has developed a secure platform that is integrated with several features that helps with online presentations, screen sharing, and much more. This application has one other feature which is quite beneficial for organisations.

The attendance tracking feature is designed specifically for workspace and enterprise solutions which helps them in marking the attendance of a group. The feature also comes in handy for educational institutions as it helps them with easy tracking of students during an online session.

The Google Meet's track attendance feature can only be used during an event or meeting which has several group members online. If you are planning to host any such event where marking attendance would be necessary, then this article with guide you with the steps on the same.

How To Take Attendance On Google Meet

Step 1: Open the Google Meet application on any web browser on your smartphone or directly launch the application if you have it installed.

Step 2: Create an event or meeting and once the event starts click on the settings option from the top-right corner.

Step 3: Now, you will need to select the 'Host control' tab.

Step 4: Once you have completed the above steps, you will be able to see the 'Attendance' tracking option. Toggle it on to mark the attendance of users present during the ongoing meeting.

It is worth mentioning that you can also use the Google Calendar to set up an event on Google Meet and use the attendance tracking feature from there as well. Check out the steps below:

How To Track Attendance On Google Meet Using Google Calendar

Step 1: Create a new Google Meet event or select if there is an existing meeting from the Google Calendar.

Step 2: Click on the 'Change conference' settings from the top-right corner of the window.

Step 3: Now, click on the checkmark box placed next to the 'Attendance tracking' option.

Step 4: Click on save.

