How To Use WHO Health Alert On WhatsApp For Trusted Information On CoronaVirus Pandemic Features oi-Rohit Arora

WhatsApp has announced a new service in collaboration with the World Health Organization to provide authentic and reliable information on the Coronavirus pandemic. The free to use WHO Health Alert chatbot service has been designed to prevent the spread of fake news and rumours around the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The service developed in conjunction with WHO will give prompt, reliable and official information, 24 hours a day, worldwide.

The WHO Health Alert service will provide official information on important topics. The list includes:

• How to protect yourself from infection

• Travel advise during the outbreak

• Debunking Coronavirus myths.

• Latest numbers

• Frequently asked questions, etc.

The WHO Health Alert service is initially launching in English but will soon be available in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish. If you have been struggling to find trustworthy information on the novel Coronavirus, here's how you can use the WHO Health Alert On WhatsApp.

How To Use the World Health Organization's Health Alert Service on WhatsApp

• The WHO Health Alert Service on WhatsApp is only available for WhatsApp users.

• To use the service, save the number +41 79 893 1892 in your phonebook.

• Text the word 'Hi' in a WhatsApp message to get started.

• The service responds to a series of prompts and will be updated daily with the latest information.

You can also visit the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub at whatsapp.com/coronavirus, and click on the WHO link on the homepage to open up a chat with the WHO Health Alert if you have WhatsApp installed. In addition, the service will also serve government decision-makers by providing the latest numbers and situation reports.

If you are not a WhatsApp user, you can refer to the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub for vital information on the Coronavirus outbreak. The website offers simple, actionable guidance for health workers, educators, community leaders, nonprofits, local governments and local businesses that rely on WhatsApp to communicate. It also offers general tips and resources for users around the world to reduce the spread of rumours and connect with accurate health information.

We advise you to follow the World Health Organization's Health Alert service on WhatsApp and the Information Hub for vital health information on the Coronavirus disease. It is also important to refrain from spreading any form of false information on the COVID-19 outbreak. Reach out to reliable sources before forwarding any form of information (Images, links, GIFs, videos, etc.) on the messaging service.

Best Mobiles in India