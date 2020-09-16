SBI OTP Based Cash Withdrawal: How To Withdraw Cash Using SBI OTP Service? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

To enhance the security of ATM services, the State Bank of India introduced the OTP-based cash withdrawal of above Rs. 10,000 on January 1, 2020. However, the OTP-based cash withdrawal service was only applicable from 8 AM to 8 PM. Now, SBI has announced it will allow users to withdraw money throughout the day starting September 18.

Users can now withdraw above Rs. 10,000 via the SBI OTP Service. So, to withdraw money, you have to keep your mobile alongside the debit card. Here are the details of how to withdraw money via the OTP service?

How To Withdraw Money Via SBI OTP Service?

For this service, the one-time password will be sent to the registered mobile number. So, you need to update your current mobile number with your bank account. Follow this step to withdraw money via OTP.

Step 1: After inserting the debit card, you need to select the language then choose the 'banking option'.

Step 2: Then enter your PIN number and after you need to select the cash withdrawal option and choose your account type.

Step 3: Then enter the amount you wish to withdraw after the ATM will ask for the OTP.

Step 4: You will get the OTP to your registered mobile number and lastly enter the OTP and get your cash.

This SBI's OTP-based cash withdrawal service is applicable for transactions above Rs. 10,000. The SBI claims, the move has been taken to protect users from unauthorized transactions. Notably, the service is only available at State Bank of India ATMs.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I get SBI OTP Service on other ATM?

As of now, the service has not been developed for National Financial Switch. So, it is only applicable at SBI ATM.

2. Till what time I can withdraw the money using the OTP service?

You can now get your cash 24 hours a day using the OTP service. However, it will be applicable starting September 18.

Best Mobiles in India